Chancellor Wang Yi met with Annalena Baerbock, the European country’s foreign minister, in New York

“Politicizing economic and trade issues and abusing tariff measures would not serve anyone’s interests”Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his German counterpart at a bilateral meeting on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) in New York, calling on Berlin and the European Union to resort to dialogue and consultations to resolve disputes trade with China.

The meeting between Wang, who is also a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was held when the top 2 diplomats were in New York for the 79th session of the General Assembly of Nations. United. The meeting comes as the EU imposes additional tariffs on electric vehicles made in China.

“Judging from the history of nearly half a century since China and the EU established diplomatic relations, enhancing bilateral cooperation is in the interests of both parties and contributes to global stability.”Wang said.

“On the other hand, politicizing economic and trade issues between China and the EU and, at the same time, placing tariffs on Chinese imports would not serve anyone’s interests, nor would such actions benefit the green transition of the world economy”declared the Chinese minister.

Wang said he hopes that Germany and the EU will maintain open cooperation, continue to maintain dialogue and consultations with China, properly handle related issues and jointly uphold international trade rules and a fair environment for competition.

Baerbock said China is Germany’s most important trading partner and there is a wide range of sectors for bilateral cooperation, which will produce mutually beneficial and win-win results for both parties.

Regarding the EU, the German minister said that, as the world’s largest single market, the bloc must strive to keep its market open. He stated that Germany attaches importance to the role China plays in international affairs and is willing to improve coordination with China in multilateral institutions such as the UN and actively promote the development of EU-China relations.

With information from Xinhua.