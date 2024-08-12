Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 10:55

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) plans to conduct stress tests on financial institutions’ exposure to holdings of local treasury bonds as part of its efforts to contain risks in the country’s banking sector. The PBoC said in its quarterly monetary policy report that the planned checks are aimed at preventing risks arising from potential rate fluctuations in the future, which could hurt bond prices and cause financial losses for investors.

For economists at Goldman Sachs, the statements signal the central bank’s concern about mark-to-market risks in Chinese banks’ bond portfolios, which could trigger a Silicon Valley Bank-like collapse in 2023.

The U.S. lender failed last March when, after holding a high level of U.S. Treasuries and government-backed securities, interest rates began rising rapidly and it had to sell assets at a loss as it faced a wave of deposit withdrawal requests.

The PBoC report came after an interbank regulator said last week it was investigating four rural commercial banks for potential bond market manipulation.

Regulators also asked mutual fund companies to limit the duration of their new bond funds to two years, a limit that would further restrict the funds from investing in longer-term notes. Source: Dow Jones Newswires