We all know that in the last months of this 2022 which is coming to an end i builders Chinese of electric cars have increasingly increased their competitiveness in Europe. And this is a clear signal in view of next year: BYD, Airways, Chery, Xpeng, NIO, are just some of the Chinese brands that are preparing to assault the Old Continent’s car market in the coming months. From this point of view, electrification undoubtedly favored this sort of invasion, given that the Chinese four-wheeler industry had moved to electric well before the European one.

From an industrial and occupational point of view, floral scenarios are not envisaged for traditional European car manufacturers, which already in recent months, while they were dealing with microchip crises and shortages in supply chains, have seen their Chinese rivals insistently press on. Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning, however, does not lose optimism: “After all, what now seems to be an announced catastrophe, as the landing of the Japanese and Koreans seemed to be, has actually improved the market and facilitated the industry with the opening of factories in the Old Continent. And perhaps the same will happen with the houses of the Dragon which could also, hungry for image, buy historic European brands“. A scenario that we have already seen with some European brands now in vogue: think of Polestar, MG and so on.

It should also be said that in recent months the rivalry between Chinese cars and European cars has also increased because the former boast quality standards considerably higher compared to once: design, technology, safety, are all elements that Chinese manufacturers have paid particular attention to on the latest models that we have seen land on the market, and which they will probably continue to pay even more attention to in the next cars. “The push towards the forced electrification of the car imposed by the EU, with little technological neutrality, has how collateral effect’ that of having opened the doors of Europe to the Chinese who, moreover, take advantage of the lack of products that ‘traditional’ manufacturers have highlighted in recent months between the effects of the pandemic and those of the chip shortage – concludes the newspaper – Only time will reveal the extent of this invasion“.