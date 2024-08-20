Chinese car manufacturer BYD is making a move. The company has launched an offer that, including government aid for the purchase of the Moves III Plan with the scrapping of an old combustion car, leaves its BYD Dolphin below the 20,000 euro barrier. Specifically, this 100% electric vehicle, the cheapest of the brand until the Seagull or Dolphin mini arrives next year, costs 19,990 euros if the customer finances the purchase with CA Auto Bank, the financial company of the Asian giant firm in Spain. The promotion, valid until September 30, positions this car in a price range similar to the MG4, the third best-selling electric car in Spain belonging to the also Chinese MG.

In addition to the Dolphin and the MG4, the Dacia Spring (from 17,890 euros on the Renault Group brand’s website) and the electric Fiat 500, which is slightly above 20,000 euros, always including the Moves III subsidies, compete in this price range. This last model is from a brand of the Stellantis group, a consortium that last month announced a promotion in Spain through which, in addition to advancing the government subsidies to the customer, it applies an extra discount equivalent to the Moves III subsidy on almost all electric cars of its brands Citroën, Opel, Peugeot, Fiat and Jeep. Renault, for its part, announced at the end of June that it will advance the Moves III subsidy to its customers.

This state subsidy will be valid until December 31 of this year, after the Government extended the program last June. Pedro Sánchez’s Executive did so after the resignation of Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra and Seat, as president of Anfac, the employers’ association of car manufacturers, who left the post due to the alleged lack of support from the national Government for electric vehicles. The renewal and increase in funds for the program (350 million were added) did not serve to stimulate the purchase of electrified vehicles in July, which fell again due to the collapse of plug-in hybrids, which are also eligible for Moves III aid. If only pure electric vehicles are taken into account, the market share of these vehicles amounts to 4.68% until July, barely above last year.

In the first seven months of the year, the best-selling electric models in Spain were the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y, with 4,780 and 2,922 units, respectively. The podium is completed by the MG4, with 1,735 deliveries, although it is hot on its heels by the Volvo EX30, with 1,668 units registered. The Mercedes EQA Class closes the top five with 908 sales.

