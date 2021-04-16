Few places better synthesize the vertiginous Chinese transformation of recent decades than the capital, Beijing. If the embalmed Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square could tour his former domains, he would be stunned to see that cars have evicted bicycles, high towers stand out in what were once alleys or how its inhabitants use a device called mobile to pay your financial transactions. “Where are the yuan with my face?”, the character might wonder.

But for a convinced communist like him, a lashing out at any bourgeois fickleness, it would be even more shocking to discover another novelty: that Beijing has become the city with the most billionaires in the world. A new sign – yet another – that new winds are blowing and this is a world very different from the one he left when he passed away 45 years ago.

According to Forbes magazine, Beijing added 33 new billionaires to the list of residents last year 2020. With these additions, the metropolis reached the round number of 100 mega-rich, those who can credit having a billion dollars or more in their checking account.

Beijing outnumbers New York, which has 99 registered, by one billionaire. The American city has been the queen of dance for the last seven years, which in the past year only added seven new mega-rich names to its street map. Even so, the triumph of Beijing is not complete, since the sum of the fortunes of the Big Apple is € 67.2 billion, superior to those of its Chinese counterpart.

The image of Mao, a symbol of communist China. AFP photo

A couple of reasons explain Beijing’s sudden jump from fourth to first in the rankings. On the one hand, a buoyant stock market that has favored tech industries, already benefited by the effects of a pandemic that has pushed more people to buy or seek entertainment online. On the other hand, being able to develop their businesses within the framework of a solid economy that did well in 2020 thanks to the rapid containment of the coronavirus.

The millionaires

In the individual section, the title of richest man in the capital went to Zhang Yiming, the founder of the famous video application TikTok and chief executive of the firm ByteDance, who saw his wealth double until it reached the 30,000 million euros. On the other side of the Pacific, the wealthiest resident of New York is its former mayor, a Michael Bloomberg who is estimated to have a fortune of almost 50,000 million euros.

Despite the devastating impact of the coronavirus on a vast majority of the world’s population, the number of new billionaires “exploded” this past year. The financial publication lists 493 new names on its 2021 list, of which 210 were Chinese and 98 American. This amounts to “approximately one new billionaire every 17 hours,” noted the publication, which pegged the world’s ultra-rich total at 2,755.

Luxury cars on the streets of Beijing. Reuters photo

Over the past decades, the United States has hosted more billionaires than any other country. But after the “getting rich is glorious” by Deng Xiaoping, who approved the wealth of a few if it served to improve the lives of many others, and the explosive development of the last four decades, China has also gained ground in this section year after year. . In addition to the top ranking of Beijing, Hong Kong figure in third place with 80 potentates; Shenzhen is fifth with 68, and Shanghai sixth with 64.

The Communist Party supports private initiative and entrepreneurship as an engine for growth and job creation. While wary of the growing income gap between rich and poor, the authorities hope that these billionaires will contribute to national development, and some even serve on political advisory bodies.

Of course, the party has always made it clear that it is above everything and everyone, and it has not shaken its hand when it comes to “disciplining” the great fortunes if they dared to contravene it. One of the last to suffer his jealousy has been that of the founder of the technology giant Alibaba, Jack Ma, subjected in recent months to a harsh correction – a fine of 2.4 billion euros for practices in one of its financial subsidiaries that the party considered too much aggressive.

The vanguard