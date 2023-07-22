Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Split

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin: The relationship between the two heads of state is becoming more complicated. © Ergei Karpukhin/Sputnik/AFP

China is furious with Russia after its consulate in Odessa was damaged in an attack and the grain deal with Ukraine was suspended. Beijing is now increasingly looking for proximity to Kiev.

Munich/Beijing – The damage is not great, but the anger is all the greater. “China’s sovereignty must not simply be violated,” writes a user on China’s social network Weibo. “One wonders if that was intentional,” speculates another. It had previously become known that the Chinese representation in the Ukrainian port city was also affected by the Russian attacks on Odessa on Thursday. “An explosion occurred near the Chinese Consulate General in Odessa, and the blast damaged part of the walls and windows,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement in Beijing.

Images shared on Weibo show a broken window pane and some peeling paint. Apparently, none of the consulate employees were injured in the attack, because they were “evacuated a long time ago,” according to Beijing’s foreign office. One follows the developments and stays “in contact with the parties concerned,” it said.

It is doubtful whether the incident in Odessa has what it takes to permanently damage the “rock-solid” friendship between China and Russia. Nevertheless, the cracks in the relationship between the two neighboring countries are becoming ever clearer. For example, China was upset by Russia’s announcement that it would let the grain deal with Ukraine expire. Grain has not been shipped from Odessa across the Black Sea since last Monday; on the same day, Beijing said it hoped that the agreement would be “fully” implemented again – almost a frontal attack on Moscow by Chinese standards.

Russia’s attack on Odessa: Exports to China also affected

With good reason: although around 18 percent of the world’s population lives in China, the country only has around nine percent of the world’s available arable land. Large quantities of food must therefore be imported from abroad. Almost 30 percent of Chinese maize imports come from Ukraine. “Without imports from Ukraine, prices on the domestic market will increase,” she said South China Morning Post an agricultural analyst from Beijing.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the recent Russian attacks on Odessa also destroyed 60,000 tons of agricultural goods intended for export to China. “That means everyone is affected by this Russian terror,” the Ukrainian president said on Wednesday.

How serious the situation is in China was made clear by the visit to Beijing by Ukraine’s deputy economics minister on Friday: Taras Kachka, who was received by China’s deputy trade minister Ling Ji, was the highest-ranking visitor from Ukraine that Beijing has received since the beginning of the war. China wants to import more “high-quality products” from Ukraine in the future, it was said after the meeting in Beijing. The People’s Republic is currently struggling with droughts and floods, which is further aggravating the supply situation.

Russia after the Wagner coup: China fears an unstable neighbor

In addition to China, countries in Africa and the Middle East are particularly dependent on Ukrainian food exports. In other words, countries with which Beijing has traditionally maintained good relations – and who know the influence China has on its junior partner Russia. If China, which always presents itself as a responsible player on the world stage, allows Vladimir Putin to continue: It would also be a loss of reputation for President Xi Jinping.

Beijing is not only concerned about the end of the grain agreement, but also about the attempted coup by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner mercenaries. The fact that the mercenaries were able to march unhindered towards Moscow either shows that Russia is not capable of acting or that the Wagner people have supporters among Russia’s elite, Eastern Europe expert Sebastian Hoppe said in a recent interview with the Munich Mercury. “Both of these are detrimental to China’s relations with Russia.”

The last thing China wants is an unstable neighbor. After all, both countries share a 4,200-kilometer border. This also means that if China actually wants the war to end quickly, as the leadership in Beijing has always insisted, then without a complete collapse of the Putin regime. This is one of the reasons why Beijing finally does not accept the Western sanctions against Russia, but is even expanding trade relations.

China and Russia continue to work together, including militarily

Customs data released on Tuesday showed that Chinese imports from Russia grew 19.4 percent in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year; China’s exports to Russia even rose by 78.1 percent. China appears to be filling the void left by Western companies pulling out of Russia, exporting cars, cellphones and computers to the country – “but not the more advanced technology that Russia lacks,” according to a recent study by the US think tank Atlantic Council.

At the same time, China shows no signs of ending military cooperation with Russia. On Thursday, both countries started four-day military maneuvers in the Sea of ​​Japan to “further increase strategic cooperation between the two armed forces,” according to the Defense Ministry in Beijing.

When dealing with Russia, China seeks closeness and distance in equal measure. However, if Putin continues to hurt Beijing’s interests in the Ukraine war, the Chinese will no longer be patient at some point.