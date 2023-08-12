The lending of 345.9 billion yuan was down 89% from June; the level is the lowest since 2009

China’s banks extended 345.9 billion yuan (US$47.80 billion) in loans in July 2023. This represents an 89% drop from June and the lowest level since 2009. The data reflects the slowdown in the Chinese economy, which impacts trade with both emerging and developed countries in the world.

While loans in China tended to decline in July, the low credit metrics come after the Asian country experienced deflation in July. A inflation China fell 0.3 percentage points compared to the same month last year. The country had already had a stagnant result in June.

This was the 1st time in over 2 years that the country has recorded deflation. The last one was February 2021, when the covid-19 pandemic affected demand and dropped prices. For this year, the inflation target set by the government is 3%.

China’s GDP has shown a decline in growth since 2007. In that year, Chinese production grew by 14.2%. The projection of the rating S&P for 2023 is 5.2%. In the last 15 years, the Chinese economy presented the lowest data for the growth rate in 2020 (2.2%) and 2022 (3.0%).

In an interview with Power360the international trade manager at BMJ Consultores Associados, Leandro Barcelos, explains that the downturn in the Chinese economy makes the Chinese reduce their investments in other countries and global trade, as “the country is one of the main consumer markets in the world, mainly for commodities”.

“China is the biggest destination for Brazilian exports and was responsible for 31% of the total exported by the country in July 2023, so that a possible retraction in Chinese demand could negatively impact the economic performance of several Brazilian export sectors”says the expert.

In this way, the Chinese economic slowdown may have a negative effect on exports from Brazil, especially of key products such as soybeans, oil and iron ore – the main items sent to the Asian country.

China is now Brazil’s main trading partner. In 2022 alone, the Asian country bought US$ 89.4 billion in Brazilian products, according to data of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services.

Despite the trade disputes, China is the 3rd largest trading partner of the US – second only to Canada and Mexico. Last year, Americans sold US$ 153.8 billion in exports to China.

To resume growth in the economy, China announced a series of measures to stimulate consumer spending, fight unemployment and provide more support to the housing sector.

Report produced by Journalism intern Evellyn Paola under the supervision of editor Lorenzo Santiago.