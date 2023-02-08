Home page politics

The US shoots down the suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic. Another is sighted over Latin America. The incidents fuel a disturbing suspicion.

Washington, DC – After the over the north of the USA sighted suspects Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the US military, another has been sighted over Costa Rica. The aircraft may belong to a Chinese spy network that spans five continents. That reports fr.de.

As from a report by Washington Post It is clear that the destroyed flying object is part of Beijing’s extensive surveillance program. Balloons of this type have been gathering information about military installations in countries and territories for years, the report said.

Spy balloon from China over the USA: Another balloon sighted over Costa Rica

Throw the US China pretends to use the balloon to spy on military installations. China has denied sending a spy balloon into the airspace over the United States, according to the US. The flying object is said to be a “civilian” airship for research purposes, primarily of a meteorological nature Beijing.

Another balloon had appeared over Latin America shortly after the first sighting. China apologized to Costa Rica for the overflight. According to US intelligence sources, the balloons are part of Beijing’s extensive surveillance program. Such balloons have been collecting information about military installations in countries and areas that are of strategic interest to China for years.

Spy balloon from China over the USA: flying objects sighted over five continents

These included, for example, Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. The balloons, which have been spotted over five continents so far, would operate in part from the coast of south China’s Hainan Island.

“The Chinese have combined incredibly ancient technology with modern communications and observation capabilities to gather intelligence on other countries’ armed forces,” the newspaper writes Washington Post about a statement by an unnamed US government official. (hg)