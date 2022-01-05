The average temperature in China in 2021 was 10.7 degrees Celsius, a degree higher than usual and the highest in 60 years, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua. The Asian country experienced “more extreme weather events” and “more intense” last year, said the Song Government spokesman Shanyun, citing data from the Meteorological Administration of China.

In addition, the average annual rainfall was 671.3 millimeters, an increase of 6.8% over recent years, especially in northern China.

China also experienced an average of 12 days classified as hot in 2021, the highest average for the past 60 years, according to meteorological authorities.

More than 300 people died as a result of floods in central Henan province, one of the extreme weather events recorded in the summer of last year.

An expert from the Chinese Meteorological Center Song Lianchun considered: “We cannot say that an extreme weather event is directly caused by climate change, but in the long run, global warming causes an increase in the intensity and frequency of such events.”

