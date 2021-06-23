After a stormy year in which its newsroom has been raided twice, its owner imprisoned,

five of its directors arrested and their assets frozen, the Hong Kong pro-democracy daily ‘Apple Daily’ has succumbed to attacks from China. This was announced on Wednesday in an article in which he admitted that this Thursday will be the last day it is published. “Thank you to all readers, subscribers and advertising clients for 26 years of immense love and support. Here we say goodbye, take care, “he announced in what many interpreted as the beginning of the end of press freedom in the former British colony.

The farewell to ‘Apple Daily’, the Hong Kong newspaper most critical of Beijing, read by dissent and a more liberal Chinese diaspora, caused a deep shock. Not only because of the future that now holds for the thousands of employees who are left without work, but also because of

the dark future that awaits other media who denounce the lack of freedoms and human rights violations, especially since the Asian giant passed the controversial National Security Law last year.

International media present in Hong Kong are already beginning to

rethink your presence in this global financial center after what happened. Not surprisingly, the last and final blow to the ‘Apple Daily’ last week, when it was intervened by 500 agents, was perpetrated by the mere fact that several opinion articles defended the imposition of sanctions on China. This Wednesday, as a further demonstration of the existing censorship, the Police arrested Yeung Ching-kee, one of the main columnists of the newspaper.

The ‘Apple Daily’, yes, will say goodbye through the front door. Your workers plan

print one million copies , a staggering number given that Hong Kong has 7.5 million inhabitants. It will be his way of defying the Chinese regime for the last time, after the authorities on June 17 freeze his assets under the National Security Law. As a result, the outlet claimed that it could not pay its staff or its suppliers. Advertisers and individuals wanted to contribute but could not transfer money to the newspaper’s accounts.

“When

writing can get you life imprisonment, you are being censored. ‘Apple Daily’ will not be the last, “Sharron Fast, a professor at the School of Journalism at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP. The EU, for its part, denounced that the closure “seriously undermines” press freedom in the former British colony, while the UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, described his disappearance as “chilling”.