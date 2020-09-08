China is again trying to play a two-way game by firing on the front fronts of the Indian Army in Ladakh. China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, falsely accusing the Indian Army of firing. At the same time, hoped that we will soon agree to remove troops from this area through talks with the Indian side. He also said that harsh winters are now knocking in this area.The rapid rising cold in Ladakh has weakened the arrogance of the Chinese Army, while the Indian Army is adapting itself to the situation from its experiences of the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen. The Chinese Army has never been stationed at such high altitude operational post before today. In such a situation, not only is the situation of his soldiers deteriorating, but he is also afraid of losing the occupied territory.

China said – will soon agree to remove army

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that with your good wishes, we all hope that our troops will return to their camping areas and there will not be much confrontation in the border areas. You know that the condition of that place is very bad and it is above 4,000 meters altitude. In winter it is not good for humans to live. So we hope, through diplomatic and military channels, that we will agree to remove troops as soon as possible.

Spokesman cut down on Chinese soldiers’ reaction

When asked what measures were taken by the Chinese troops to stop the Indian Army, the Chinese spokesman said that through diplomatic and military channels, we have lodged a strong protest in front of India. In which the Indian side has been asked to stop dangerous actions immediately. We have asked the troops crossing the LAC to withdraw and discipline them.

China battered by India’s action in southern Pangong, military checkpoints now in front

Military posts remained in front of India

A new photo released by open source intelligence @detresfa_ has revealed that the Chinese Army is deploying a large number of its troops in the Black Top area of ​​southern Pangong Lake in Ladakh, right in front of the Indian Army post. It is also setting up its military outposts in these strategically important areas just ahead of the Indian forward posts. The great thing is that due to the large number of Chinese troops gathering in these areas, it is not able to barricade against India in the new area.



China accused India of firing

Late Monday, China alleged that the Indian Army opened fire on LAC on the south bank of Pangong Lake. A statement issued by the commander of the Western Theater Command of China said that the incident took place on Monday, September 7. According to China, the Indian Army fired warning shots at the people of China Border Guard trying to negotiate and then the China Border Guard personnel took necessary steps to control the situation.