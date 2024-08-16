In a global market, what is bad for some may be good for others. In the case of the fall in commodity prices, especially metals, it is due to negative news: the slowdown of the Chinese economy, hit by a difficult-to-digest real estate crisis and doubts about its growth. The Asian giant’s lower appetite has affected the stock market of the mining companies most exposed to the marketing of steel, iron ore, copper, lithium or aluminium, some of which have been used massively for decades in the construction boom sponsored by Beijing, and others are a key part of the ecological transition underway, which requires electric batteries, wind turbines or solar panels. However, in a context of fighting inflation, its cheapening also has its favourable downside, by encouraging a moderation of prices that can help central banks continue to lower interest rates and breathe oxygen into the economy by facilitating financing.

That is no consolation for investors in the sector. The performance of the 19 natural resources companies that make up the Stoxx 600 is the worst of the entire European index, with falls of around 12% so far this year, which has left them lagging in a 2024 that is currently positive for the stock markets. Names such as ArcelorMittal (-24%), Rio Tinto (-17%) or Glencore (-13%) are among the biggest losers. The outlook is highly dependent on what happens in China, and although the rate cuts planned by the Federal Reserve tend to weaken the dollar, and thus make it cheaper to buy these raw materials in countries with other currencies, Bank of America believes that this factor is not enough for a recovery to occur. “The Fed’s cuts will only be bullish for industrial metals if they are accompanied by higher demand. This rebound may not happen soon,” it warns in a report.

Along the same lines, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks energy, metals and agricultural product futures, has fallen nearly 11% from its May highs. And short positions on the hedge funds on raw materials have risen to levels not seen for 13 years.

Five-month lows for copper

The Chinese slowdown is the backdrop to the crisis, but each metal has its own circumstances. Copper is trading below $9,000 on the London Metal Exchange, a five-month low, and has fallen by around 20% since the annual highs of May, thus aborting the recovery that seemed to begin in April. China has traditionally been an importer of this metal, but its economic weakness has caused unsold product to remain in its warehouses, which it has tried to sell abroad, thus flooding international markets and causing prices to fall.

The start of a strike by workers at the Escondida mine in Chile, the world’s largest mine (about 5% of global production comes from there), owned by the Australian firm BHP Billiton, has boosted copper prices in recent days, threatening to restrict supply, but it has not managed to mask the collapse in prices. BHP’s own shares have practically followed the trend of copper, losing more than 20% this year. Everything is likely to get worse: Goldman Sachs estimates that each day of strike would cost the company about 16 million dollars. If the 44-day strike of 2017 were repeated, the bill would exceed 700 million.

Steel prices fall back to eight-year levels

In the case of steel, used in construction, cars and all kinds of machines and household appliances, we have to go back much further: it is trading at 2016 levels on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, at 2,825 yuan per tonne. In an interview with EL PAÍS last JuneThyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Angel Lopez issued a warning: “If we do not act, steel production in Germany as we know it will cease to exist.” Chinese competition, energy prices and the fact that electric vehicles are using less of this material than combustion vehicles in order to reduce their weight are hampering orders, although manufacturers such as Tesla still prefer steel to reduce costs.

The data is there: Thyssenkrupp’s steel orders were 11% lower in the second quarter. And the loss of profitability has led it to sell 20% of Steel Europe, its steel division. The alarm bells are coming from China itself. The Baowu group, the largest in the world with 7% of global production, said on Wednesday that the crisis facing steel is more serious than those of 2008 and 2015, and warned that the industry is heading for “a tough winter.” It is feared that the decline in Chinese demand will become structural and not a one-off, and that the 3.3% drop in 2023 will be followed by similar figures this year.

This trend is being replicated in other metals. Iron ore is down around 30% since its peak in May and is testing the $100 per tonne floor. Aluminum is down 15% since the same period, as is zinc, whose inventories grew this week at their fastest pace since November.

Lithium is falling behind due to the slow pace of electric cars

The fall in the price of lithium has been even more pronounced, by 86% in China, the lowest level for more than three years, amidst significant surpluses in the face of a market, that of the electric car, which has not yet taken off at the speed expected despite the huge public subsidies deployed and the enormous expectations placed on its implementation.

The paradox is that, although in the short term this fall in prices (the maximums were reached in November 2022) discourages investments (the German company BASF gave up investing in a project in Chile last month), the lower price of lithium also makes it easier for electric vehicles to fall in price and become more affordable for consumers. The collapse in prices has not changed the intentions of Chile, the country with the largest lithium reserves on the planet, which announced this year its intention to double production under the premise that in the long term there will be no problems in absorbing it.

Oil remains resilient due to lower supply

Last week, when fears of recession following the poor employment data were ravaging the markets and the stock markets fell sharply on the so-called Black Monday, oil fell back to six-month lows. Economic crises usually lead to lower demand, and its price began to discount the forced landing with declines of around 3%. The return to normality on the stock exchanges and the idea that fears of recession had been exaggerated also meant a certain recovery: Brent returned to the 80 dollars it had momentarily lost, and the annual balance, both for the European and American references, returned to positive territory: Brent has risen 5% since the beginning of 2024, and West Texas doubled.

OPEC+’s announcement that it will extend crude oil production restrictions until the end of 2025, geopolitical tensions (the Iranian response to Israel is still awaited) and a production shutdown in Libya, which removed around 270,000 barrels in one day, are supporting prices.

