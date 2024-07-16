New positions emerge from EU Member States regarding the duties imposed by the Commission on electric vehicles produced in China. And they are those of Italy and Spain: both countries intend to support with their vote the new tariffs, which are now provisional but destined to become definitive within a few months. We recall that the vote is not bindingbut could still influence the final conclusion of the EU Commission.

Italy and Spain support the duties

The rumour was relaunched by Reuters, which only a few days ago had reported Germany’s desire to refrain. It is always good to point out that this is a “consultative” vote, which the Commission itself should take into account when deciding whether to follow up with definitive duties in what is the EU’s highest-profile trade case to date. This is a vote confidentialit is no coincidence that the results will not be made public.

The positions of the other Member States

From Italy and Spain therefore support, from Germany instead abstention. And the other countries? Obviously not all have committed themselves: the Sweden intends to abstain, the Greece has yet to take a position, while the Polandthrough its development ministry, said that Warsaw’s position is still the subject of consultations between ministries. Recall that in the event of a binding vote in the future, which is not the case, the final tariffs would be blocked if a qualified majority of 15 member states, representing 65% of the European population, voted against.