The bears are voracious, expensive – and difficult to replace in the world of diplomacy. China is now bringing back loans from America, a bad omen for trade relations.

In the week that ended, three panda bears, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and Xiao Qi Ji, were flown from Washington to Chengdu, China. The farewell is not only a turning point for the Smithonian’s National Zoo in Washington, but also symbolizes the cooling of Chinese-American relations. The United States, which at one point had panda bears in four zoos, now finds itself with almost empty enclosures. The zoo in Atlanta is the last in the USA to house the cuddly bears. But their return to China is also scheduled for next year.

Next week, American President Joe Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a trade summit in San Francisco to normalize relations between the two countries. Based on the number of pandas in the USA, they are worse than they have been in a long time. The standard is less absurd than it seems. For the Chinese government, pandas have always been a means of commercial diplomacy. When China’s relations with a country reached a new level, the connection was often garnished with the addition of pandas.