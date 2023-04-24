About 80 MEPs called on French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to declare Chinese Ambassador to Paris Liu Shaye persona non grata. The newspaper wrote about it Le Monde on Sunday, April 23, with reference to a letter from parliamentarians.

“In response to the words of the Chinese ambassador to France, who during an interview with LCI television denied the sovereignty of the countries formed from the Soviet Union, almost 80 European parliamentarians called on the foreign minister not to remain unanswered,” the newspaper writes.

It is noted that in an interview with the LCI, Ambassador Liu Shaye stated that the former Soviet republics never had a valid status in international law, pointing out, in particular, that there was no “international agreement confirming their status”. He also noted that Crimea was originally Russian, and then CPSU Secretary General Nikita Khrushchev gave it to Ukraine.

“Such comments go far beyond acceptable diplomatic discourse,” the parliamentarians wrote in a letter to the French foreign minister, adding that China or any other country should not question the sovereignty of others.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the words of the Chinese ambassador to France about the ownership of the Crimea provoked a sharp reaction from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Ukraine. After his interview, Latvia and Estonia called the Chinese ambassadors, and Kiev noted that these words contradict the position of Beijing.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics called Liu Shaye’s remarks on international law and the sovereignty of nations absolutely unacceptable. He pointed out that Riga was waiting for Beijing’s official response to the words of the diplomat. Later, he said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the authorized representative in the affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Riga for an explanation. Rinkevich stressed that the move was agreed with Lithuania and Estonia.

Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadim Omelchenko, in turn, said that the diplomat either has “obvious problems with geography” or his point of view contradicts the position of Beijing.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory. The leadership of Russia has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of the republic voted for reunification in a democratic way and the question of the ownership of the peninsula is finally closed.