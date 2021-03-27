The weak point of Chinese agricultural production is its low productivity. The World Bank indicates that the intersection of the agricultural value added of the People’s Republic with the activity workforce is slightly above the world average, but 22.2% below the level of middle-income countries, and it is only 12.1% of the guideline of advanced countries, in 1st. place USA, which is the head of agricultural productivity in the world.

This is clearly manifested in the percentage of the workforce – which in China amounts to 900 million workers – that employs agricultural production: it is 25.4% of the total, about 250 million workers.

In the US, on the other hand, it amounts to 2.8% of the workforce, and the “farmers” are few less than 900,000That is why they are the producers with the highest level of productivity in the global system.

North American agriculture is characterized by the intensive use of capital investment; and this makes the capital / labor ratio the highest in the world, which poses long-term problems of consistency and sustainability, above all in relation to the environment.

At the current rate of increase in productivity, with the consequent reduction of the labor force, China would achieve North American levels in 2040.

The changes in Chinese agriculture have been remarkable in the last 10 years; and the result is that science and technology accounted for 59.2% of the increase in agricultural GDP in 2019, while the People’s Republic leads the research and development of the genome in rice, tomatoes, and legumes in general, as well as occupies a leading role in the deployment of all the possibilities of the genetically modified (GM) seed of the corn and soybeans.

As of 2015, the use of fertilizers and pesticides per unit of product has had a negative growth, with a decrease of more than 70% in that period.

The objective of the People’s Republic is clear: to achieve sustainable agricultural production, with traceability of its products and respect for the environment, who would be guided by the laws of life.

At the same time, the best agricultural practices were generalized, including direct sowing; And for that, some 2 million hectares have been reserved as a pilot zone in the Yantse River basin, which is the cradle of Chinese and world agriculture.

The axis of the new agricultural policy launched by President Xi Jinping in the last 10 years places the emphasis not so much on increasing production or increasing yields, but on improvement of living conditions and income levels of all rural areas.

For this, the development of infrastructure, including telecommunications and internet, through fiber optic cabling throughout the national territory is an absolute priority, as is – or rather, has been – the elimination of extreme poverty in rural areas.

This is a historical process that began in 1978, when there were more than 800 million poor people in the People’s Republic, and completed last year with its total elimination.

This means that the level of public services, first of all education, is practically the same in rural and urban areas, while the difference in the level of income between one and the other – which today is more than 30% – would definitively close in 10 years.

Grain production in China amounted to 650 million tons in 2020, which places it as the first in the world.

In this way, it guarantees the food security of its population of 1,440 million inhabitants, with per capita income of US $ 10,000 per year, which doubles every 8/10 years.

China depends on the outside only in 2 grains: one is soy –Imported more than 100 million tons in 2020-, and the other corn, in which it would buy 22 million tons this year, when they were only 7 million in 2020; In both cases, its suppliers are the US, Brazil –the main one, in terms of soybeans, it sold more than 70% of its total imports last year– and Argentina.

The latter, for the first time in history, has begun to sell to the People’s Republic soybean meal, the world’s main agro-industrial product, of which Argentina is the 1st. global producer, with more than 60% of the production of the international system