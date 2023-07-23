I bring bad news to the chinalovers. China has already reached or is close to peaking. This means a dramatic reduction in your growth and a substantial increase in your internal and external problems. China’s rise as a global power left an indelible mark on the world stage. Although it is far from collapse, it is important to point out that China is light years away from the boom that took it out of the indigence provided by communism.

The engine of rapid Chinese growth, the economy is in a frank slowdown. After reaching an annual growth rate of 14% in 2007, China has only gone downhill. In 2019, pre-Covid, it recorded 6% GDP growth. During the pandemic, the numbers were below 2%.

The slope of the Chinese economy is so steep that in the first quarter of 2022 measured growth was 0.4%. This week, the Communist Party released what, according to them, is a “resumption of growth”: the “impressive” 6.3% growth for the first months of 2023, but omitting that it is in relation to the poor result of the previous period. The Chinese economy hiccuped, but practically did not move and does not show signs of reversing the trend of stabilization at very modest levels of annual growth.

The unemployment rate among 16- to 24-year-olds has reached a record high. It is today at 21.3%.

The Chinese moat is even deeper. The productivity of Chinese industry has been falling at a steady rate over the past 15 years. This means that the Chinese are spending more and more and producing less per hour of work. That cheap China hasn’t existed for ages. The Chinese domestic market is more gluttonous, and the world has understood that it cannot be dependent on the “Chinese factory” and is looking for new sources of production. This combination is a problem. A huge problem.

As if that were not enough, China is facing a demographic catastrophe. Its population is aging. By 2050, China will lose 200 million adults of working age – a population close to that of Brazil only of elderly people, who will be added to those who were already out of the market. In three decades, it is projected that 35% of the population will be over 60 years old. China will not have enough arms to be the China “factory of the world” as we know it.

The fiscal and economic consequences cannot be defined in any other word than devastating. The current 10% of GDP that China spends on health and pensions should consume about 30% of the economy. The picture will only be different if the Communist Party leaves the millions of old people without assistance, to die of starvation.

The Chinese crisis is reflected in the urgency with which the regime abandoned the costume worn by Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s and which for 40 years had deceived the world – China was opening up economically and politically and would embrace values ​​such as democracy, the defense of human rights and market freedom.

Chinese reactions to criticism suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic have made the Chinese game clear. The country’s leaders show that China is unwilling to budge an inch from its march towards the glorious future the world owes it. That is, China warned that it will not adapt to the world. On the contrary, it will be up to the world to change to suit what China is. They raised several notes in the level of aggressiveness in the political and diplomatic fields and raised the temperature a lot, showing that they are willing to go to war if someone gets in their way.

The tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan show the moves the Chinese are coordinating to create the impression that they are invulnerable. Who reached maturity, in all aspects – including defense.

What happens is that the dragon is nervous. Cornered. The Chinese know better than anyone what the future holds for them. And that’s why they are so active or even angry, you could say. The Chinese advance over Africa and Latin America was already explained by the need to guarantee arable land, pastures and water for food production.

But, with a horizon of labor shortages looming, Beijing – which was already rushing to ensure maximum control of natural resources and land – now accelerates the pace to guarantee a certain level of control over who, in the not too distant future, can work cheaply for its companies, which will expand their activities in Africa and Latin America.

The moves need to be quick, as Beijing has to take advantage of the illusion that they are the saviors that have injected billions of dollars into countries that are broke or totally indebted to China, or simply places like Brazil – where the political, academic and productive elites have already been captured by the good profits that the relationship with China offers.

China is in a hurry. You know that if it’s not now, it might never be. As unlikely as it may seem, China is on the way to decline. It won’t be today. Nor will it be tomorrow. But 2050 is not that far away.