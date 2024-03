Taiwan Coast Guard ships, one of the bodies that had data stolen in an attack on the country's largest telecommunications company | Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported that hackers stole “sensitive information” from Chunghwa Telecom, the island's largest telecommunications company, and sold it on the dark web. The stolen data includes military and government documents from Taiwan, according to a statement sent by the ministry to France-Presse.

Local news channel TVBS had previously produced a report on the Chunghwa attack, which showed a post in which hackers announced the sale of “1.7 TeraBytes of data” that included government contracts.

“The initial analysis of this case is that hackers obtained sensitive information from Chunghwa Telecom and sold it on the dark web, including documents from the Armed Forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Coast Guard and other units,” Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.

The ministry reported, however, that an Air Force contract included in the data theft “was not confidential information, therefore, [não

houve] information leak”, and that stolen messages between the Taiwanese Navy and Chunghwa also did not contain confidential information.

The ministry asked the telecommunications company to “strengthen its information security control to prevent new incidents.” Chunghwa reported that it carried out an internal investigation and that there were no “significant impacts” on the company's operations.

Although the person responsible for the hacker attack is not yet known, Taiwan is a frequent target of cyberespionage and cyberattacks by China, which claims that the island is a rebellious Chinese province to be reincorporated.