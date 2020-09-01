China has lost consciousness since the clash in Ladakh’s Pangong area on the night of August 29-30. How upset the Chinese government is with India’s counterattack is being seen in their statements. China has issued 5 statements within 24 hours of the media coverage of the clash. In which 2 statements are of the Foreign Ministry of China, 1 statement of the Chinese Army, 1 statement of the Chinese Foreign Minister and 1 statement of the Chinese Embassy in India.On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijin said that Chinese soldiers always strictly follow the Line of Actual Control. They never cross the LAC. The forces on both sides are negotiating the situation there. Asked whether the two sides were meeting, Zhao Lijin said, “Both sides are in touch with diplomatic and military channels.” If there is a conversation, we will share information about it timely.

Chinese army accused Indian army of crossing LAC

On Monday night, China’s official media Global Times quoted the PLA’s Western Command as saying that the Indian Army had violated the consensus in the ongoing dialogue between the two countries. On Monday, the Indian Army deliberately crossed the Line of Actual Control and took deliberate provocation.

Chinese Foreign Minister said- incident occurred due to non-setting of limits

Chinese Foreign Minister Wong Yi, who arrived on a tour of Europe, told the French Institute of International Relations in Paris that the demarcation of the Indo-China border is yet to be done and there will always be problems due to it. He said that both countries should implement the consensus agreed between their leadership and should not allow differences to escalate into disputes. He has once again reiterated the need to resolve the issue through dialogue with India. He said, ‘Instead of the dragon and elephant fighting each other, the dragon and elephant should dance together, one and not two, there may also be 11’.

Chinese Embassy accused India of intrusion

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi has also issued a statement on the clash in Pangong. Embassy spokesman Ji Rong has lodged a protest with China over the current situation in front of India. During this, the embassy appealed that the troops should be withdrawn from the India border, so that the situation would not deteriorate in any way. He alleged that on August 31, Indian soldiers broke all agreements over the past and tried to infiltrate near Pangong Lake.

Chinese Foreign Ministry said again – Indian Army returned

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said again on Tuesday that the Indian Army would have to return to maintain the status quo. The border dispute can be resolved through negotiation on both sides. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China’s military has not crossed the LAC. Not an inch of our land is occupied by anyone.