Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

China’s Xi Jinping with Russia ruler Vladimir Putin. (Archive) © dpa/Kremlin

China’s peace plan for Ukraine has now taken concrete form. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing has presented the relevant document.

Munich – After Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, China now also wants to play a more active role in mediating in the Ukraine war. The abstract proposal of a previously proposed peace plan was now fleshed out by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin on the first anniversary of the war of aggression.

China with peace plan for Ukraine: 12 points to end the war

China’s Foreign Ministry has released a 12-article plan to end the clashes. The paper is entitled “China’s position on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis” and describes the actions that would have to be taken to end the war. The international society is also held responsible.

Respect for the sovereignty of all countries: Universally recognized international law, including the UN Charter, must be respected, stresses the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. “The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states must be upheld,” the document said. It doesn’t matter how big or small, strong or weak a country is. They are “equal members of international society”.

Universally recognized international law, including the UN Charter, must be respected, stresses the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. “The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states must be upheld,” the document said. It doesn’t matter how big or small, strong or weak a country is. They are “equal members of international society”. Abandoning the Cold War mentality: Ensuring the security of one country should not happen at the expense of another country, the Chinese paper explains. Nor should the security of a specific region be guaranteed by expanding military blocs. The “legitimate security interests” of all countries must be taken into account, with the document acknowledging that there is “no simple solution to a complex matter”. However, a “balanced, effective and sustainable” European security architecture must be created. The confrontation of blocks, for example, must be prevented.

Ensuring the security of one country should not happen at the expense of another country, the Chinese paper explains. Nor should the security of a specific region be guaranteed by expanding military blocs. The “legitimate security interests” of all countries must be taken into account, with the document acknowledging that there is “no simple solution to a complex matter”. However, a “balanced, effective and sustainable” European security architecture must be created. The confrontation of blocks, for example, must be prevented. Cessation of hostilities: “Conflict and war benefit no one,” China’s Foreign Ministry said. All parties must be “rational” and show “restraint” while avoiding further tensions. The document calls for support for “direct dialogue” between Ukraine and Russia. The goal: a gradual de-escalation and then a comprehensive ceasefire.

“Conflict and war benefit no one,” China’s Foreign Ministry said. All parties must be “rational” and show “restraint” while avoiding further tensions. The document calls for support for “direct dialogue” between Ukraine and Russia. The goal: a gradual de-escalation and then a comprehensive ceasefire. Continue peace talks: The Chinese paper calls for “dialogue and negotiations”. This is the only “viable solution” to the crisis. Steps in this direction must be encouraged and supported. The international society must help to create the necessary conditions for talks.

Chinese peace plan for Ukraine: “Nuclear weapons must not be used”

Solving the humanitarian crisis: The Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for encouraging and supporting measures to end the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. However, the humanitarian operations must be “neutral and impartial” and not politicized. For example, the safety of civilians must be ensured through humanitarian corridors, while the UN must coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry calls for encouraging and supporting measures to end the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. However, the humanitarian operations must be “neutral and impartial” and not politicized. For example, the safety of civilians must be ensured through humanitarian corridors, while the UN must coordinate the delivery of humanitarian aid. Protection of civilians and prisoners of war: Here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing demands compliance with international law. Civilians and civilian facilities must not be attacked, while protecting women, children and other victims of the conflict. In addition, the basic rights of prisoners of war must be respected.

Here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing demands compliance with international law. Civilians and civilian facilities must not be attacked, while protecting women, children and other victims of the conflict. In addition, the basic rights of prisoners of war must be respected. Keeping Nuclear Reactors Safe: The document opposes attacks on nuclear reactors or other “peaceful” nuclear facilities. The Chinese plan calls for compliance with the 1994 Convention on Nuclear Safety.

The document opposes attacks on nuclear reactors or other “peaceful” nuclear facilities. The Chinese plan calls for compliance with the 1994 Convention on Nuclear Safety. Reduce strategic risks: This is the Chinese document about nuclear weapons. “Nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be waged,” says the paper. This threat must be countered and a nuclear crisis avoided. China opposes “research, development and use of chemical or biological weapons,” the plan stresses.

Chinese peace plan: Beijing calls for the end of sanctions against Russia

Facilitation of Grain Exports: China’s Foreign Ministry is calling on all parties to follow the agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN to export grain through the Black Sea.

China’s Foreign Ministry is calling on all parties to follow the agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN to export grain through the Black Sea. End of unilateral sanctions: Here China calls for an end to the sanctions. However, the Western punitive measures against Russia are not explicitly mentioned in the document. “Unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the problem,” it says. They would only lead to new problems. Therefore, China rejects sanctions that have not been authorized by the UN Security Council. The “relevant countries” should not “exploit” unilateral sanctions, the Chinese document demands.

Here China calls for an end to the sanctions. However, the Western punitive measures against Russia are not explicitly mentioned in the document. “Unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure cannot solve the problem,” it says. They would only lead to new problems. Therefore, China rejects sanctions that have not been authorized by the UN Security Council. The “relevant countries” should not “exploit” unilateral sanctions, the Chinese document demands. Keep industry and supply chains stable: The Chinese peace plan demands that the global economy must be maintained. It should not be used as a “tool or weapon for political purposes”. Joint efforts must be made to prevent the crisis from overflowing and preventing international cooperation in areas such as energy and finance.

The Chinese peace plan demands that the global economy must be maintained. It should not be used as a “tool or weapon for political purposes”. Joint efforts must be made to prevent the crisis from overflowing and preventing international cooperation in areas such as energy and finance. Promote post-war reconstruction: The international society is called upon in the Chinese paper to take necessary measures to support the reconstruction of war zones. Beijing agrees to help and to play a “constructive role”.

Despite everything, the peace plan proposed by China is viewed with skepticism. Finally, US information points to possible arms deliveries to the Russian military. It is also unclear whether and to what extent the Chinese plan will actually be accepted, especially by Ukraine and western countries. Ukraine had previously expressed doubts about the Chinese plan. It remains to be seen whether the concrete content is convincing enough. (bb)