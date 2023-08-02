One zoo in China has had to deny that its guest, a sun bear or honey bear, is a man disguised as a plantigrade. She really is a bear, she assured. Angela, who became a web star in China, has been mistaken for many things: a black bear, a large dog and, most recently, a person dressed as a bear, after a video of the mammal standing interacting with visitors went viral.

In a 15-second video posted on July 27 on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, the slender Malaysian she-bear is shown standing on her hind legs, watching a small crowd in front of her cage. At times she raises her front paws, as if she wants to say hello. “Are you an intern?” asks a user. Others add to the debate: one commentator noting that the loose skin around the bear’s hips is reminiscent of an oversized bear costume and another noting that the “stand-in” must suffer a lot in such a heavy costume.

The video has racked up more than 30 million views. The Hangzhou Zoo in eastern China issued a statement clarifying that Angela is not a person, in reality. “Some thought I looked like a human when I woke up. Obviously you guys know nothing about me,” the zoo wrote on social media Sunday, using the first-person perspective of the four-year-old bear.

“Angela” explained that not all bears are behemoths that smash car windows and that sun bears are “small, the smallest bears in the world”. The post also reports that Angela has been flirting with a male bear named Dalu, but that she “just wants to take things slow.”

The omnivore, very adept at climbing trees, measures up to 1.5 meters when standing and is much smaller than North American grizzlies. It is an endangered species, native to the rainforests of Southeast Asia. It derives its name (sun bear in English, bear of the sun) from a circular spot on the chest, cream or orange.

The Zhejiang Daily, a newspaper in Hangzhou province, reports that, in the days following the release of the video, the number of visitors to the zoo increased by 30%. Many visitors have come to see Angela. A zoo employee repeated on Beijing TV that Angela is not a human being in disguise. “In 100-degree summer temperatures, a man in a fur-and-leather suit would pass out in minutes,” he noted, adding that using stunt doubles “isn’t usually something you do in state zoos.” .

Wong Siew Te, a biologist specializing in the study of sun bears and founder of the Bornean Sun Bear Conservation Center in Malaysia, told the Washington Post that the bear at the Hangzhou zoo “is very real”. What happened, he added, “just shows how little the public knows about this species. Sun bears stand on their hind legs to get a better view of their surroundings, and captive animals are used to interacting with humans because they expect to receive food from bystanders.”. The zoo has urged visitors to avoid feeding the bears.

For Wong, the loose skin on Angela’s belly is a normal feature of her anatomy, which can be important for survival in the wild. The thick skin helps bears protect themselves from predators and the fact that it is abundant allows them to escape and fight back when bitten, similar to some dogs selected for fighting, such as the Shar Pei.

Honey bears, whose numbers in the wild are declining, are being hunted for their fur and meat, or are being mistreated for other purposes. “Many people in Southeast Asia keep these bear cubs as pets because they are so cute,” Wong explains. “But when the bear grows into a wild beast, the owners cage it, abandon it or kill it.”

Some Chinese panda conservation centers employ workers in panda costumes to help the animals relax. There have been rare instances of Chinese facilities using stunt doubles or fake animals.

In 2019, a private safari zoo in eastern Jiangsu province raised protests after it was accused of hiring an actor to impersonate a gorilla. It was later explained that it was an April Fool’s joke. Other Chinese zoos have been accused of trying to pass dogs off as wolves or keeping painted donkeys in the zebra enclosure.