President Xi Jinping received an unprecedented and historic third consecutive term in the general secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). «The path ahead of us is difficult, but we will reach the destination. We will not be frightened by dangerous storms, ”Xi said in a passage of his speech, broadcast by the state broadcaster China Central Television. “We will always have the support of the people and continue the hard work for the aspiration of a better life,” he added.

China, absolute power for Xi Jinping Lorenzo Lamperti October 22, 2022



Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his power when he was confirmed for another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of control. tighter society and economy in trouble. Xi, who took power in 2012, received a third five-year term as general secretary, thus shelving a party custom whereby his predecessor left after 10 years.

Some expect the 69-year-old leader to try to stay in power for life. On Saturday, Xi’s predecessor, Hu Jintao, 79, abruptly left a meeting of the party’s Central Committee with an aide holding his arm. This raised doubts that Xi was flexing his powers by expelling other party leaders. The official Xinhua news agency later reported that Hu was in poor health and needed to rest. The party has also appointed a seven-member standing committee, its inner circle of power, dominated by Xi’s allies after Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader and advocate for openness to the market and private enterprise, is was banned from leadership on Saturday. This was despite Li being a year younger than the party’s informally indicated retirement age of 68.

Xi and the other members of the Standing Committee first appeared as a group before reporters in the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the Chinese ceremonial legislature in central Beijing. Shanghai party boss Li Qiang was elected party number two, despite the disastrous handling of the Covid crisis. Zhao Leji, the anti-corruption tsar, was promoted to No. 3. The leadership changes were announced when the party concluded the work of the congress. The lineup seemed to reflect what some commentators called “Maximum Xi”, valuing loyalty over skill. Some new members of the Standing Committee have no experience of government at the national level, which is generally seen as a basic requirement. Li Qiang’s promotion was particularly unusual because he puts him in line to be premier despite the fact that he has no experience as a minister or vice premier. However, he is considered close to Xi after the two worked together early in their careers in Zhejiang Province in the early 2000s.

Also promoted to high places were Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff and head of the party’s General Office, and Li Xi, party secretary of Guangdong.