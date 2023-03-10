The National People’s Congress handed Xi Jinping a historic third term as president and gave the green light to his plans for the biggest government reorganization in years. As widely expected, the 2,952 delegates unanimously voted in favor of an additional five-year term for Xi at the annual meeting of Congress in Beijing.

The country’s leader Xi, 69, was designated as president by the Communist Party congress in October, consolidating his power. He was also confirmed as chairman of the Central Military Commission and will therefore remain commander-in-chief of the People’s Liberation Army. After the vote, Xi was sworn in to loud applause. Han Zheng was elected vice president.