The National People’s Congress handed Xi Jinping a historic third term as president and gave the green light to his plans for the biggest government reorganization in years.

Xi, 69, was listed as president by the Communist Party congress in October, consolidating his power. The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, sent a telegram of congratulations to Xi Jinping on his re-election underlining “the broad support for your policy of social and economic development of China and the protection of national interests on the world stage”.