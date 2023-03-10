Xi Jinping unanimously elected president for the third time

Unanimous vote. Xi Jinping remains president of the People’s Republic of China for the third consecutive time. And as happened in 2018, on the occasion of his second term, everyone in the National People’s Congress voted in favor of him. 2952 votes in favor and zero against during the third plenary session of the Chinese legislative body called to confirm the appointment of Xi, who had already received confirmation as general secretary of the Communist Party last October. A foregone step, today’s one, but in addition to the final result, the ways in which this happens also count. And the modalities say that the Chinese party and state are increasingly united around the leader. Party and State are increasingly one.

Xi was, as expected, also confirmed for the third time as head of the Central Military Commission. Thereby holds all three top political positions at the same time for the third time, as has not happened since the days of Mao Zedong. At least officially, given that Deng Xiaoping continued to lead China for a long time albeit from other positions and with a more collegial system of government. Here, this is precisely the big difference that emerges from the two crucial events in Chinese political life that have taken place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing over the last 4 and a half months: the government system is less collegial and more centralized.

The parable of Xi Jinping, creator of the “Chinese dream”

And to say that Xi’s rise had begun in a very adventurous way, as had his entire political experience. After six years of working in the countryside in his youth during the years of Mao’s Cultural Revolution, Xi builds his long and inexorable rise to the top of the party. Once at the top, he re-proposes a vast anti-corruption campaign on the model of the one he had led in Zhejiang province. He cements his grip on the inside, but also pushes China outward. He immediately launches the Belt and Road Initiative, commonly called the Silk Road, a colossal project that connects China to dozens and dozens of countries all over the world.

However, after the removal of the two-term tie voted in 2018, Xi and the Party have somewhat remodeled their posture. Five years ago it seemed that the hypothetical disavowal of Deng Xiaoping’s famous principle, “hide your ambitions”, could be dictated by a semi-imperial projection. Now the need to “make yourself safe” seems more urgent. Beijing perceives itself, or at least it is told, as under threat of a “repressive” maneuver by the West, led by the United States.

Paragidma change in foreign policy

And here it is then Xi’s speech in recent days before the People’s Political Consultative Conference, which partially overturns the principle enunciated by Deng. “We observe calmly, we hold our positions, we approach things calmly, we hide our strengths and bide our time, we hide our weaknesses and never claim the leadDeng said. Xi now responds with: “We maintain calm and determination, progress with stability, proactively achieve goals, stand united and dare to fight.”

The change of perspective is clear. While until recently China could afford to sit back and play out of the spotlight to take advantage of a favorable trajectory, now it must act more in the open to pursue its goals. TAll in line with what emerged from the XX Congress, when the “strategic opportunities” prefigured by Jiang Zemin above all gave way to the “challenges” and “stormy waters” prefigured by Xi.

Xi’s goals for the third term

But what are the primary objectives to be achieved? The most pressing seems to be that of technological self-sufficiency. The most decisive increase announced during Li Keqiang’s speech at the opening of the National People’s Congress is that relating to special funding to support the development of semiconductors and other strategic industries. If the military budget grows 7.2% in 2023, microchip funds will grow nearly 50% to $1.9 billion. And it’s just the special funds. According to Reuters, a super investment package of 143 billion dollars is on the way to devote to the sector. A huge amount.

The reason must be sought in the increasingly extensive restrictions applied by the United States to the export of advanced technology to the People’s Republic. A tightening that already began during the sunset of the Trump administration with the ban on Huawei, but continued and indeed exacerbated by Joe Biden. Involved a number of sectors. But if Beijing can already count on a very advanced ecosystem on artificial intelligence, so much so that in some applications it would seem to have already reached or even surpassed Washington, there is a weak point that is targeted even more by the White House: semiconductors.

Objective that connects to the second theme that seems destined to represent one of the priorities of Xi’s third term: Taiwan. In fact, over 60% of the world’s semiconductors are manufactured and assembled in Taiwan, a percentage that rises to 90% for those with more advanced technology. And tensions on Taiwan have clearly increased in recent years. Even more in the last 7 months, after Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taipei and Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen’s announced double stopover in the United States.

The reform of the Party and State apparatuses

Not surprisingly, during the “two sessions” they have elected Xi for the third time new rules have arrived which allow the approval of laws in “times of emergency”. The proposed amendments to the General Law on the Organization of Government and State Machinery would allow the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress to put bills to a vote after a single reading in the event of an “emergency”, shortening a process that usually requires half a year or more.

The move could therefore guarantee the Communist Party and the Chinese government to be able to manage any crisis scenarios more quickly. The same principle underlies the most extensive reform that provides for the reorganization of the state apparatus with the creation of government agencies and central commissions for the management of financial policies and in the field of science and technology. Specifically, the new National Financial Regulatory Administration (subordinate to the State Council, i.e. the government) will be responsible for all types of financial policies and activities excluding the securities sector. It will incorporate some central bank duties, which may impact the prices of private companies. The announced will is to set more precise rules in line with the objectives of more stable growth and with fewer risks such as those recently seen in the real estate sector.

But at the base there is always the need to make decisions more quickly. The waters of Xi’s third term, on the other hand, promise to be stormy.

