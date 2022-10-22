China | Xi Jinping’s position strengthened even more, many of the party’s key leaders are changing

The entries in the party book emphasize that Xi is the core leader of the party.

This may sound like mere words to a Finnish ear, but in China it has a big meaning:

The leader of China, the general secretary of the Communist Party Xi Jinping the position was confirmed by approving the amendments to the Party Book of the Communist Party. The records emphasize that Xi is the core leader of the party and his policies are the guiding principles for China.

The more clearly Xi’s policies are canonized in party books and covers, the harder it is for others to oppose Xi.

The decisions of the party meeting on Saturday underline that other people in power have also been ready to support or at least bend to Xi’s stronger position.

The party book the changes were expected.

It is also expected that the 69-year-old Xi will be elected for another term. He has already held the supreme power as secretary general for the traditional maximum, i.e. ten years, but the strong leader will continue in his position.

On Saturday, it became clear that many other politicians who were at the core of power are leaving or will be left out of power. The followers will find out on Sunday.

Xi is often said to be China’s strongest leader since Mao Zedong’s of the times. Mao died in 1976.

China’s Xi Jinping delivered the closing speech of the Party Congress in Beijing on Saturday.

The party book the changes are a continuation of the strengthening of Xi’s power.

The last time Xi’s position was solidified was last year, when the party’s Central Committee staked Xi as the ideological source of the party in a rarely renewed explanation of the party’s history.

Xi is also the president of China. It is not a very weighty title compared to the General Secretary of the Communist Party, because the power in the country is firmly in the hands of the party.

However, the president is visible in the world, as he is ceremonially the leader of his country. In 2018, the constitution was changed so that the same person can be president for more than ten years.

In practice, this was a policy that Xi can also serve as the party’s general secretary for more than ten years. The rules of the party do not in principle prevent this, but the practice of ten-year leadership cycles had developed in the party with previous leaders.

The general secretary of the party and the president of the country tend to be the same person.

Xi is also chairman of the Central Military Commission and the military is at his beck and call. He has taken over the economic policy to a large extent, when it was previously more clearly the responsibility of the prime minister.

The party meeting held every five years ended on Saturday.

On Sunday we will find out who will be elected to lead the party, that is, in practice, China.

The central committee chosen by the party meeting appoints a politburo of about 25 members and the most important, i.e. a few members of the politburo, a standing committee.

There will be big changes to the standing committee. As of now, it has seven members, four of whom were not nominated to the Central Committee. Consequently, they cannot be appointed to the standing committee either.

The current prime minister Li Keqiang there was no name on the list either. It was suspected that he would be left out of the Standing Committee, but many expected him to continue in the Central Committee and perhaps in other important positions.

When the standing committee is unveiled on Sunday, Xi Jinping will almost certainly march onto the stage at its head.

On Saturday At the meeting, attention was drawn to the fact that Xi’s predecessor Hu Jintao was escorted out of the hall in the middle of the meeting. According to some sources, Hu did not appear to want to leave.

Hu has appeared frail at the meeting and is rumored to be in poor health.