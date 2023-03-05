China | Xi Jinping’s confidant Li Qiang, who once slept next to Xi’s office, will become the prime minister of China

Li Qiang is liked by companies in China, but will the prime minister get his economic line through?

Beijing

China’s will become prime minister in the next few days Li Qiangthe leader of China Xi Jinping a credit friend from years ago.

So Xi makes sure that he is surrounded by a loyal team.

The prime minister has a significant role, as the prime minister has traditionally been in charge of managing the world’s second largest economy. The prime ministership usually lasts ten years in China.

The speeches and actions of Li Qiang, 63, are expected to be of rare interest in China and the world, because in his previous actions, Li has been guided by a slightly different economic philosophy than Xi.

Will Li’s appointment also change the direction of China’s economy?

Last years, the Communist Party leading China has, under Xi’s leadership, taken a tighter grip on the economy and businesses. Xi has demanded that companies show full obedience to the party, and many industry and business leaders have run into trouble with the authorities.

Read more: Xi, who became the most powerful man in the world, was a prince who was thrown into a hoe at the age of 15

Li, on the other hand, in his previous activities has very strongly pursued the best interests of companies, including Western companies operating in China. Business leaders have fondly recalled how Li listened to their wishes and concerns.

“ Li does bend to Xi’s will, and Xi knows it.

In his previous position, when he was in charge of China’s financial center Shanghai, Li lectured party officials if they failed to quickly grant start-up permits to large companies or solve their other bureaucratic problems.

Li has been close friends with several of China’s big new technology business leaders. At least as recently as 2016, he kept in touch with the founder of Alibaba Jack Mahan and boasted that he always gets new perspectives on Malta.

Later, Ma disappeared from the public eye for a long time and stepped down from the management of his company, which was interpreted to be due to Xi’s unpopularity.

Although Li has a different philosophy on managing the economy than Xi, Li is considered Xi’s loyal man. He does bend to Xi’s will, and Xi knows it.

Xin and Lin common sky started in 2002–2007. Xi was the party secretary, or top leader, of Zhejiang Province, and Li was his chief of staff. Both have a reputation as hard workers.

of The Wall Street Journal according to Li even kept a small bedroom next to Xi’s office so he could work late into the night.

When Xi was promoted to the Beijing circles, Li’s career took off. In China, this is called a helicopter lift. He ran a couple of major provinces and then Shanghai.

Li is the first Chinese prime minister in decades who was not first vice prime minister.

As is usually the case with Chinese leaders, very little is known about Li’s personal life. Li was born in a fishing village in Zhejiang province. He studied agricultural engineering and has a wife and daughter.

Lita is often described as a down-to-earth and approachable person.

Lin the actions taken by the management during the corona period in Shanghai tell a lot about the relationship between Li and Xi.

As the director of Shanghai, Li kept the corona control quite lax compared to the rest of China for a long time. That is, he dared to be a little on his own lines, and Xi allowed it.

However, when the virus was unleashed, Li quickly succumbed to a very strict and long corona lockdown, which left many Shanghainese starving at home. A large part of the townspeople were furious, and a small part even rioted.

Last summer, it was widely speculated that Li’s career would end there. It was the other way around, Li continued to climb. Now China experts believe that Xi appreciated Li’s ability to take tough actions when necessary. He served as the party’s—or Xi’s—unwavering warrior.

In the autumn, Li was appointed to the tightest core of the Communist Party: the Standing Committee of the Politburo. In addition to Xi, only six men sit there, and they exercise the supreme power of China.

Already currently, Li is the second most powerful leader in China, right after Xi. Last fall, at the presentation ceremony of the new standing committee, Li marched on stage second. This is how the party told the world the order of priorities.

With the premiership of the Chinese government, Li gains more power.

Although the policies of the country’s economy are actually decided by the Standing Committee of the Party, as Prime Minister Li is able to prepare economic decisions and implement them. And after all, he himself sits in the party’s holiest, i.e. permanent, committee to decide on matters.

The prime minister is also the face of economic decisions both in his home country and abroad.

However, the Prime Minister’s room for maneuver in economic matters has decreased during Xi’s ten-year tenure. Xi took over from the current holder From Li Keqiang power away and focused it on himself.

It will be interesting to see if Li Qiang gets more financial power than his predecessor or not. Li Keqiang came from other circles, not close to Xi, which many have considered a rival of Xi’s circles.

There is really plenty of work to be done on the economic front: China has a lot of mistrust, unemployment and debt bubbles in the wake of both structural economic problems and tough anti-coronavirus measures.

The sparking, politicized economic struggle between the United States and China is a big concern.

In the Standing Committee, Li Qiang has already shown his ability to persuade. According to information leaked to the Western media, he would have played a significant role in the fact that China so quickly abandoned strict corona restrictions at the end of the year.

China’s 2023 National People’s Congress opened on Sunday.

Lin the election as prime minister is considered so certain, according to China observers, that it would be a small scandal if it went to someone else.

Ostensibly, the Prime Minister is chosen by the Chinese People’s Congress. It began its busy week of meetings on Sunday.

However, it is just a rubber stamp for the decisions of the Communist Party that leads China. The party’s decisions, on the other hand, are more and more in line with the will of Xi, who has concentrated power for himself.

Many other members of the government and important state title holders also change in the People’s Congress.

The People’s Congress is also nominating Xi for the presidency again. In the past, presidents only sat for ten years, but Xi now sits for longer. This has been clear for a long time.

The presidency is the least of Xi’s titles. His power comes from the General Secretariat of the party. He already ensured its continuation last fall at the party meeting.

The People’s Congress has about 3,000 members and is the highest body of China’s quasi-democracy. It forces laws into force and people into their actions.

This year, in addition to the appointment of the prime minister, the most important issues will probably deal with the further concentration of power for the party and the fine-tuning of economic policies.