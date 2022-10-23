China | Xi Jinping continues to lead China, the majority of the rest of the core of power has been replaced – Xi took his obedient supporters by his side

Probably the management team is chosen by Xi himself.

Beijing

Xi Jinping walked in the lead – of course. And then six other men whose marching onto the stage was tense. Who are they?

This is exactly how China’s top leadership, i.e. the Standing Committee of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, presented itself in Beijing. This is the way to reveal who is in power after the party congress that meets every five years.

Xi Jinping continues as the party’s number one, or general secretary, as expected. Traditionally, he should have stepped aside since he has been in power for ten years, but the era of strong Xi continues.

And the six excited ones were on stage in order of entry: Li Qiang63, Zhao Leji 65, Wang Huning67, Cai Qi, 66, Ding Xuexiang60, and Li Xi, 65.

The order of arrival on the stage is important, it tells about the mutual ranking of the persons. Probably the second entrant, Li Qiang, will also become the prime minister of the Chinese state.

Li’s such a high position is a surprise, because he comes from the management of Shanghai and Shanghai’s corona measures went badly wrong in the spring. However, he is a very important supporter of Xi.

A quick interpretation was that Xi gained a loyal inner circle.

Communist the Standing Committee of the Party’s Politburo is the core of China’s power. The party leads China, and the party is run by this group of seven men.

Previously, the Standing Committee was a more collective decision-maker, but with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s centralization of power, he is most likely the pace-setter.

Four people left the committee. Two of them had reached the unofficial age limit of 68, but also two younger ones, i.e. the prime minister Li Keqiang mixed Wang Yang were left out or most probably left out.

They have not been seen as Xi’s most ardent followers, rather as balancers of this policy.

X is not held back by unofficial age limits. He is already 69 years old, but continues to rule stronger than ever.

The party does not tell outsiders how the decisions are made, so the fine-tuning of the use of power must be read between the lines.

In principle, the standing committee is chosen by the central committee chosen by the party convention, but in reality personnel decisions have been made in the past in a smaller circle. Probably, Xi has largely waved the pacing stick here as well.