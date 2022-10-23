The Chinese president Xi Jinping was confirmed general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party for the third term. The election took place during the first plenary session of the Central Committee of the party that voted for the confirmation of the leader at the helm of the CCP for another five years.

The work of the XX National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which began on 16 October last, ended yesterday in Beijing. Xi Jinping chaired the concluding session of the work in the Great Hall of the People. The official Xinhua agency reports. The new Central Committee and the new Central Commission for the inspection of the discipline have been chosen. In addition, amendments to the party constitution approved. Four veterans of the party – including Chinese Premier Li Keqiang – have been excluded from the Central Committee.