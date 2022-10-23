Dhe Chinese Communist Party has re-elected Xi Jinping as its general secretary. State media reported on Sunday about the expected confirmation in the top office of the second largest economy in the world. This gives Xi a third five-year term, cementing his position as the most powerful head of state since Mao Tse-tung. Mao was a co-founder of the Chinese Communist Party and proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in 1949. Xi is a member of the Politburo and heads its Standing Committee – the central power organ of the People’s Republic, the media reported. The 69-year-old remains chairman of the Central Military Commission.

As expected, Xi brought some of his closest allies to the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the CCP’s real powerhouse. According to the state media, the new members of the seven-member committee include Shanghai party leader Li Qiang, Xi’s close adviser Ding Xuexiang and Guangdong provincial party leader Li Xi.

Increasingly authoritarian course

The party congress had already cemented Xi’s central role at the end of its week-long session on Saturday and approved corresponding constitutional changes. Congress also elected the party’s new Central Committee, which appointed the Politburo and its Standing Committee. According to media reports, the Central Committee has 24 members and the Standing Committee has seven.

Xi has set China on an increasingly authoritarian course that prioritizes security, state control of the economy in the name of “shared prosperity,” more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military and the takeover of democratically-ruled Taiwan. Four years ago he abolished presidential term limits, clearing the way for a third five-year term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party.