Off to the annual Chinese “two sessions”: here are GDP growth targets, military budgets and super funds for microchips

China sets a prudent growth target “around 5%” for 2023 as the National People’s Congress opens, the legislative branch of the Chinese parliament, and slightly increases the defense budget, bringing it to 7.2%. At the Great Hall of the People, in central Beijing, the outgoing prime minister, Li Keqiang, greeted by a long applause, set the objectives for the current year contained in the government work report, in his last speech as premier.

China aims for economic stability, prioritizing the recovery and expansion of domestic consumption, after a disappointing 2022, in which China grew by only 3%, the lowest for over forty years: the growth target is set “around 5%”below last year’s target (around 5.5%) which was not reached due to the restrictive lines of the zero Covid policy, which imposed lockdowns in many areas of the country and hit the economy.

“Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we managed to keep economic performance stable,” said the premier, then citing Beijing’s policy in contrasting the pandemic. “We have continued the response to Covid-19 and pursued economic and social development in an effective and coordinated manner,” he continued. Li, without directly mentioning the zero tolerance line towards the virus shelved last December. For the future, however, China will have to carry out more “scientific, precise and efficient” disease control and prevention work.

Among the other goals set by the premier for 2023, China aims to create 12 million jobs in cities (up from 11 million last year) by containing the unemployment rate in urban areas to 5.5%, and contain the growth of inflation to 3%, in line with the 2022 target. The deficit-to-GDP ratio is set at 3% for 2023, above the 2.8% target set last year, and the exchange rate of the renminbi, the Chinese currency , will remain “generally stable”. China must aim for autonomy in technology and infrastructure investments, and to encourage the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, the prime minister said. A mention of the question of Taiwan could not be missing, fundamental for Beijing which considers the island part of its national territory, and a raw nerve in relations with the United States: China will implement “resolute measures” against the independence attempts of the island, Li said, and is aiming for the “peaceful reunification” of Taiwan with the People’s Republic of China.

Finally, iThe defense budget is expected to grow by 7.2%, slightly above the growth set last year (+7.1%) at 1,560 billion yuan (about 230 billion dollars). and China will have to “step up the training and combat readiness” of its armed forces, Li said.

No direct reference was made to the war in Ukraine, as expected, but Li Keqiang stressed that China pursues an “independent” foreign policy aimed at world peace. The reference reaches to just over a week after the plan for the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis published by Beijing and coldly received in the West due to the continued absence of a condemnation of Russia by Beijing. In about an hour of his speech, Li highlighted the results achieved by the government, while the objectives for the current year played a secondary role: today’s was the “swan song” of the Chinese premier, who already announced his exit from the scene last year.

During the parliamentary work, the turnover of the ruling class will be consumed, with the expected, if not obvious, reconfirmation of Xi Jinping in the office of Chinese president for a third term. Li Keqiang has been prime minister for the past decade, but his role has often taken a back seat to that of Xi, who had the last word on almost all the most important areas of state management. The future premier could have a stronger role: Li Keqiang’s successor as prime minister will most likely be Li Qiang, the former Shanghai Communist Party secretary promoted to the highest echelons of the Politburo Standing Committee at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China in last October, and very loyal to the Chinese president.

