Xi Jinping opens the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party

Started on XX Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. The last five years have been marked by “great changes, which have been really very important and extraordinary”, and China has “defused great risks”. This was stated by the general secretary of the Communist Party of China at the beginning of his speech at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, which opened in Beijing, at the Great Hall of the People, on Tiananmen Square. The Communist Party of China has made a “remarkable” journey and embarked on a “glorious, unparalleled mission” in Xi’s judgment, and “we have continued to strengthen the leadership of the party.”

Taiwan, zero Covid, economy, army, security: all the keywords of Xi’s speech

China has “resolutely opposed Taiwan’s separatist activities”. This was stated by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in a passage of his speech from the opening of the twentieth Congress of the Commuist Party of China – in which he listed the progress of the last five years – dedicated to the relationship with the island, on which China claims sovereignty.

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, defends the “Zero Covid” policy in force in China to stop the virus. “We have protected people’s lives”, the Chinese president said. Xi Jinping defends China’s gaining control over Hong Kong, which has entered a “new phase” and enjoys “good momentum for long-term stability”. This is the judgment on the former British colony pronounced by Xi in his speech at the twentieth Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, of which he is general secretary. “We have fully implemented the one country, two systems model,” said Xi, citing the model with which the special administrative region deals with China and which many in the West now consider meaningless after the repression of rumors. Democrats implemented by Beijing, following the protests in 2019. “We have helped Hong Kong to enter a new phase, and there is good momentum for long-term stability,” added Xi.

“Our experience has taught us that, at a fundamental level, we owe the success of our party and socialism with Chinese characteristics to the fact that Marxism works,” Xi said in a passage from his speech at the 20th Congress of the Communist Party. Chinese, which opens today in Beijing, “especially when it is adapted to the Chinese context and the needs of the times”. Marxism, he added, is the “fundamental ideological guide” on which China and the Chinese Communist Party are founded.

The next five years will be “crucial” for the modernization of China, and the goal is to “make China a great modern socialist country in all aspects and to advance in the renewal of the Chinese nation on all fronts”, he continued. Xi. China has set the goal of becoming a “great modern socialist country” in 2035, while in 2012, at the beginning of his first term as the CCP secretary general, Xi launched the concept of “Chinese renewal”.

Returning to Taiwan, Xi warns that the “reunification” of Taiwan with China will be done. He declared this at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, in a passage of his speech. “Reunification must be achieved and will be achieved”, Xi said to the delegates to the Congress, from which there was a long applause for the words spoken by the general secretary.

China promises to “resolve the Taiwan issue” and to continue its commitment to “peaceful reunification” but warns that it does not intend to give up the use of force and reserves the right to use “all means” for reunification. This is one of the harshest warnings to the island, over which Beijing claims sovereignty. “The Taiwan issue must be resolved by the Chinese”, said Xi. “We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to give up force and reserve the right to use all means” for reunification, added Xi.

China: Xi, we will not seek hegemony, nor expansionism

China will never seek hegemony and expansionism, Xi continued in the part of the speech addressed to foreign policy. China’s, he said, is a “clear position” against hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism “in all forms”. defects that China attributes, first of all, to the United States. “All of this has given us broad international recognition,” she added.

At the same time, China will pursue the modernization of its Armed Forces, which must maintain their loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and increase combat preparedness. China said “will step up military training” and it will “strengthen governance” over the People’s Liberation Armyand will also focus on strengthening military technologies and equipment.

China achieved a “landslide victory” against corruption in an “unprecedented” fight, then claimed Xi by sending a warning to political opponents. “We have waged a battle against corruption on an unprecedented scale in our history “ and the CCP “has achieved a landslide victory and consolidated its results,” Xi said in his speech, stressing that the “hidden dangers” in the party and in the country “have been removed”.

Xi then praised the result of doubling China’s gross domestic product – which now accounts for 18.5 percent of the world economy, he said – from 2010 levels and claims the greatness of China’s manufacturing sector and advances in technology. most important. He stated this in his speech at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party. Among the “great achievements” recorded “in many fields”, Xi pointed out, among others, those in space research, supercomputers, quantum information and biomedicine. China, he said, is “a great innovator” and has pursued reforms “with enormous political courage”.

Taiwan to China: “No compromise on sovereignty and democracy”

Taiwan will not accept any compromise on issues of sovereignty and democracy and reiterates that military confrontation with China cannot be a viable option. This was stated by the spokesman of the presidential office, Chang Tun-han, quoted by the Taiwanese media, in response to the harsh warnings to the island issued by the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who at the opening of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China said that Beijing will never promise to give up the use of force for the “reunification” of the island with China, and stressed that “reunification must be achieved and will be achieved”.

Taipei, President Tsai Ing-wen’s spokesman said, “has clearly expressed that we firmly reject the ‘one country, two systems’ model” in force in Hong Kong and which China would also like to apply to Taiwan. “It is the consensus of the people of Taiwan that territorial sovereignty, democracy and freedom cannot be compromised”, the spokesman continued. “and military confrontation must not be an option for the two sides of the Strait”. Taipei, he added, remains open to finding, with Beijing, “a mutually acceptable method for maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

