Covid, China is completely changing its approach: but now it risks a boom in infections and victims

China is dismantling the immense anti-Covid restriction machine piece by piece. But now a large part of its roughly 1.5 billion population fears reopening too broadly and too quickly. with possible significant consequences on the health system of a country that is still partially behind in the immunization of its weakest sections. Not to mention that the low exposure to the virus in recent years perhaps creates greater problems both from a viral and cultural point of view, with the social stigma and fear of contagion that could still affect us in the near future.

The health system is already in trouble, despite the fact that in several cities large sections of the population continue to stay at home despite the end of the lockdowns. In the central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020Authorities released a list of 42 fever clinics on December 1, but some of them closed just a couple of days later due to too many infected patients and staff.

According to the ninth version of the guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19, issued in March by the National Health Commission, hospitals are required to treat patients with suspected cases in single rooms pending the results of nucleic acid tests and to place patients with confirmed infection in centralized quarantine or to refer them to designated hospitals. But in reality, Chinese media outlet Caixin explains, these measures are failing to keep up with the growing number of infections. Several hospitals would be severely understaffed.

Problems with hospitals and medicines

There are other shadows too. The vast majority of Covid patients have mild symptoms, but given the huge number of total cases, a high number of serious cases may occur, resulting in a shortage of medical resources with overcrowding of hospitals and shortages of medicines. Another challenge facing hospitals is how to separate Covid patients from non-Covid patients, which puts higher demands on manpower, resources and facilities.

Despite calls from state media and health experts for people to self-treat and recover at home, many citizens – fearful of the virus after three years of propaganda portraying it as dangerous – are flocking to hospitals. Some facilities are struggling to find enough staff and others are suspending non-Covid-related treatments.

There are also talks of some upheaval sparked by the government’s rapid turnaround on three years of Covid Zero comes as sub-zero temperatures see the virus racing through the population and Chinese elderly remain under-vaccinated, raising concerns over the fact that the country’s change has taken place too quickly and with little preparation. Government control infrastructure continues to be dismantled at a rapid pace: a national mobile app previously used to track people’s travel history has been eliminated from the next few hours.

An attempt to boost the economy, in the best perspective, but also the risk of millions of infections and an exponential increase in deaths in the worst perspective. China has changed the game, but the game is still dangerous.



