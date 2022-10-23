Now it’s official: Xi Jinping remains general secretary for a historic third term

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, was elected for the third consecutive time to the post of general secretary of the Communist Party of China, at the end of the first plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the party that emerged from the twentieth Congress of the CCP which ended yesterday in Beijing. Xi is the first CCP general secretary to be elected three times in office, breaking with the tradition of two terms. Xi has been at the top of the CCP since the end of the party’s 18th Congress in 2012, and is already generally regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader since the founder of the People’s Republic of China, Mao Zedong.

The path ahead of us is arduous, but we will reach the destination. This is the message of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who today presented the new leaders of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, the top of the Chinese Communist Party. “We will not be frightened by dangerous storms,” ​​Xi said, in a passage from his speech, broadcast by the state broadcaster China Central Television.. “We will always have the support of the people and continue the hard work for the aspiration of a better life,” she added.

Xi Jinping’s team revealed: only his loyalists

They are all allies of the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, the new political leaders of China. Xi unveiled the other six members of the Politburo Standing Committee elected today by the first plenary session of the Central Committee that emerged yesterday at the end of the 20th Congress of the CCP. In addition to himself, confirmed for the third time in the office of general secretary of the party, the four new members of his team are all considered allies of the leader: Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai – considered successor to the outgoing prime minister, Li Keqiang – and Cai Qi, party secretary of Beijing are among the new faces of the Standing Committee. Also promoted to high places were Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s chief of staff and head of the party’s General Office, and Li Xi, party secretary of Guangdong. Confirmed at the top of the party for a second five-year term are the ideologue of neo-authoritarianism, Wang Huning, and the man who has been the anti-corruption tsar until today, Zhao Leji.

