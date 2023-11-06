Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 12:39

Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that the country’s development still has “good foundations and diverse favorable conditions”, allowing China’s stability to offer “valuable benefits” to the “uncertain” global economy. “Faced with a complex external environment, China’s economy has withstood pressure, stabilized its scale and improved its quality,” said Xi, in a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Xi advocated a mutually beneficial opening-up strategy to promote a new form of development, “with unprecedented opportunities for countries around the world.” “China’s development cannot be separated from the world, and the world’s development also needs China,” she said.

In relation to Australia, the president highlighted the intention to expand the potential of the bilateral free trade agreement, expand cooperation in areas such as green economy and promote a good environment for business and investment in both countries. Xi also reinforced that the country is willing to participate in more trilateral and multilateral meetings with Australia to support countries in the Asia-Pacific region, to maintain “peace and stability” in an inclusive way.

“China does not engage in exclusive political groups or confrontations in the Asia-Pacific region. Small groups will not be able to solve the major challenges facing the world. We need to remain vigilant and oppose attempts to disrupt the dynamics of the Asia-Pacific region,” she concluded, in a statement.