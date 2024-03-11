The Chinese National People's Congress closes by confirming support for President Xi Jinping and his vision. The long test meeting, which lasted a week, highlighted how Chinese policy aims to make Xi's leadership grow even further. The Congress ends without the usual press conference of the Prime Minister, Li Qiang, the only occasion during the year in which journalists are usually allowed to ask questions to an important leader of the country. This highlights how Li's figure is becoming progressively weaker.

His predecessors, in fact, played a much more important role in economic policies such as the modernization of state companies, crisis management and housing reforms. A key point up for vote today is the revision of the Organic Law of the State Council which requires the same body to follow Xi's vision. The governor of the Chinese central bank is also added to the Council.

In addition to following “Xi Jinping's thought leadership” and other party directives, the development of “new quality productive forces” – a term coined by Xi last September – became a real slogan during the this year. It suggests prioritizing science and technology as China faces trade sanctions and limits on access to advanced know-how in computer chips and other areas that the United States and other countries consider risks to national security. While the party supports innovation and self-sufficiency in technology as ways to build a modern, affluent economy, it leans heavily on a more overtly communist ideology that harks back to bygone eras.

Xi has strengthened the party's role across the board, from culture and education to business management and economic planning. The approved agendas include calls to ensure national security and social stability, at a time when job losses and lower wages have sparked growing numbers of protests.

No news on the front foreign policy which remains entrusted to Wang Yi, who returned to the top of Chinese diplomacy after his successor Qin Gang was suddenly removed almost six months after his appointment. Analysts thought the Communist Party would use Congress to appoint a new foreign minister, closing a chapter characterized by an unusual wave of political incidents last year that also led to the removal of the new defense minister, appointed from a few months. The invitation is for stable bilateral relations.