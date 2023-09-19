China | WSJ: Missing Secretary of State Allegedly Had a Secret Affair That Endangered National Security

Former foreign minister Qin Gang, who has disappeared from the public eye, is under investigation for possibly endangering national security, Chinese insider sources tell WSJ.

China’s with a former foreign minister who has disappeared from the public eye With Qin Gang had a relationship in the United States that could have jeopardized national security, claims a US publication The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) based on its inside sources.

According to the WSJ’s Chinese sources, Qin’s extramarital affair would have lasted throughout the year and a half he served as China’s ambassador to the United States. About the possible relationship and the investigation has been rumored for months now.

China’s according to the WSJ, high-ranking officials have been told about an internal Communist Party investigation that would have discovered Qin’s relationship. According to reports, Qin had an extramarital affair during his tenure as China’s ambassador to the United States, just before his appointment as foreign minister.

Two sources told the WSJ that the incident would have resulted in the child being born in the United States.

Qin served as China’s ambassador to the United States for a year and a half.

of the WSJ according to its sources are people who are aware of the internal investigation of the Chinese Communist Party, which Qin would have been the target of. According to the information it received, Qin would cooperate with the investigation. Currently, the investigation would have focused on whether Qin’s relationship endangered China’s national security.

At a press conference on Tuesday from the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs From Mao Ning asked about the WSJ article. The spokesperson dodged the question.

“China has previously published information on the appointment and dismissal of the foreign minister, and I am not aware of the other information you mentioned,” Mao replied.

As a career missile the held Qin Gang had barely managed to serve as foreign minister for six months before he disappeared from public view. Qin’s dismissal was announced in July. Before that, he had already been out of the public eye for a month.

Chinese Defense Minister Even Li Shangfu has not been seen in public then the end of August.