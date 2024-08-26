China | WSJ: Chinese companies are gaining access to banned Nvidia artificial intelligence chips

China|In 2022, the US banned the export of the most advanced microchips to China.

The Chinese artificial intelligence developers have taken a detour to access the most advanced US microchips, whose export to China has been banned by the US, reports the economic magazine The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In 2022, the US banned the export of the most advanced microchips to China. However, according to the WSJ, the Chinese have been able to use artificial intelligence chips developed by Nvidia through companies that sell computing capacity by using intermediaries and hiding their identities.

Of course, chips have also been successfully brought to China through illegal routes.

WSJ says that a former bitcoin Miner Derek Aw founded a company in Brisbane, Australia, which acquired 300 artificial intelligence servers equipped with Nvidia’s H100 chip for its data center in June.

The investment was financed by investors from the United States and Dubai. Three weeks later, Aw’s servers started processing the Beijing-based company’s artificial intelligence algorithms.

Globals AI giants are particular about knowing the true identity of their customers. Therefore, it is difficult for Chinese companies to buy services from Google, Amazon or Microsoft’s cloud service companies.

For example On the other hand, it is possible to pay for the services of Aw’s company without revealing its background, and the company even offers the possibility to hide its background with the blockchain technology familiar from cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, according to the WSJ, selling computer services using chips subject to the export ban to Chinese companies is not illegal in itself, at least for now.