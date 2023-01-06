China | WP: Arrested protesters tell of strange events and harsh treatment – were they monitored by the police using phones?

Chinese police may have used advanced surveillance technology to identify protesters.

China’s people who participated in the protests at the end of the year tell For the Washington Posthow they were arrested and how they were treated by the police.

According to many protesters, the police treated them bluntly and they were humiliated during interrogations. They also believe that the police have been monitoring them, among other things, with the help of mobile phones. According to some, the police punished the demonstrators and the families of others were intimidated.

The Washington Post interviewed several people who participated in the protests in Beijing and Shanghai, as well as lawyers who helped the protesters. The interviewees speak to the magazine anonymously or under a pseudonym due to the sensitivity of the topic.

Read more: How long will Xi look past the protests?

The Chinese demonstrated in November against the country’s strict corona measures. Please-a 28-year-old woman took part in a demonstration in Beijing for half an hour on November 28. He says that he was very careful, that he avoided appearing on social media videos and avoiding direct contact with the police.

“Yet they found me. I still wonder how that’s possible,” Doa told the Washington Post, referring to the police.

According to Doa, two days after the demonstration, her mother called in distress. The mother had received a call from the police saying that her daughter would be arrested for “illegal riots”.

Soon Doa’s phone also rang and she was called to the police station. Doa believes the police called her mother first to scare them.

Read more: The BBC journalist who reported on the protests was detained for hours, the BBC was beaten and kicked

I do the police interrogated him for nine hours. He was also subjected to a physical examination.

“I had to strip down to my underwear for a short time, it was really uncomfortable. They wouldn’t let me use the toilet,” she claims.

According to Doa, the police tried to get information from him about who called the demonstration and from whom he heard about it. Doa suspects that the police found out about his participation in the demonstration based on the location data of his phone.

According to the Washington Post, after the protests, the Chinese police began extensive data collection about the events. According to the newspaper, it is not certain how the police found out the identity of the demonstrators. Those who took part in the protests, lawyers and analysts suspect that the police used the information from mobile network base stations about the phones located in the area and used them to go through people’s location information.

See also Health research | An ordinary smartphone can give a good prediction of your life expectancy - based on a six-minute walk In the large corona demonstrations, President Xi Jinping’s resignation was also eventually demanded.

The Washington Post also tells about surveillance camera technology that can recognize the faces of people walking down the street and record their information, from name to age and date of birth. According to the US newspaper, the area where Doa protested has “100 percent surveillance camera coverage.”

According to the newspaper, the Chinese police also use advanced technology, with which they are able to collect information from applications on people’s phones, such as Facebook, Twitter and other social services, even on the street.

in Shanghai the arrested protester says that he felt very stressed when he was arrested because of the actions of the police.

“We were only allowed to stand and couldn’t talk to each other. They wouldn’t let us sleep, and if I slept, they would knock on the door and wake me up,” the 25-year-old man told the Washington Post.

The man claims he saw other detainees being forced into a squatting position for an hour after they refused to yield during interrogation. He also claims that the police punished the protesters by forcing them to squat and hand copy pages of political documents.

According to the man, the police believed that foreign parties or rebels were behind the demonstrations.

“They called us traitors and dogs and told us to get the hell out of China.”

The third detainee says that he did not participate in the demonstration, but shared the video filmed there on his social media. He claims that the police made him believe that he would go to prison for a long time.

Exact The number of people arrested in connection with the Chinese protests is unknown. The Washington Post was unable to reach two police stations in Beijing, and a third station in Shanghai declined to comment on the allegations.

China relaxed its corona restrictions in December after the protests. The country’s corona situation has worsened drastically. According to media reports, morgues and hospitals are full to capacity in China due to the wave of disease. However, according to the official figures, the situation looks better, because China changed the way it statistics its corona deaths.

Read more: The killer is now the flu – you don’t die of corona disease in China, the administration declares, but the families of the victims tell HS otherwise

Read more: WHO: China’s corona figures do not correspond to reality