The Chinese and Cuban governments have signed an agreement whereby China will install a large secret spy center on the Caribbean island that will allow it to intercept communications of all kinds in the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday.

The newspaper, which quotes “US officials aware of classified information”, believes that For the moment, the agreement is only in principle, and would have as a counterpart the payment of billions of dollars by Beijing to the Government of Havana.

There is no indication of where the base would be or what its size would be or the number of personnel it would need; It is also not clear -says the WSJ- what the Joe Biden government could do to hinder an agreement of these characteristics.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.

The newspaper assumes that an espionage base in Cuba, less than 150 kilometers from Florida, would be useful for learning the details of maritime traffic in a region with a large number of military bases, as well as monitoring all electronic communications in the southeastern United States. Joined.

The WSJ points out that the revelation raised alarm within the Joe Biden government due to Cuba’s proximity to the United States. “Washington regards Beijing as its most important economic and military rival. A Chinese base with advanced military and intelligence capabilities in America’s backyard could be an unprecedented new threat,” the report read.

The newspaper looked for the version of the Chinese Embassy in Washington and the Cuban one, in both cases without success.

The only identified source that the newspaper cites is John Kirbyspokesman for the National Security Council, who clarifies that he cannot speak about this specific report, but then adds: “We are very aware of China’s efforts to invest in infrastructure around the world for military purposes, including this continent. We are following them closely and taking countermeasures“.

What is certain is that this revelation comes amid the efforts of the Biden administration to improve relations between the United States and China after months of tensions that followed the flight of a Chinese spy balloon over North American territory earlier this year.

China is poised to do the same in America’s backyard.

For experts quoted by the WSJ, a spy base in Cuba would make it clear that “China is prepared to do the same in the United States’ backyard.” So explains Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a national security think tank in Washington.

“The establishment of this facility signals a new phase of escalation in China’s broader defense strategy. It’s a game changer,” Singleton said. “Cuba’s choice is also intentionally provocative.”

for now, China’s only declared foreign military base is in Djibouti in Africa. And furthermore, it has embarked on a global port development campaign in places like Cambodia and the United Arab Emirates.

For officials consulted by the US media, these efforts are aimed at creating a network of military ports and intelligence bases to project Chinese power throughout the world.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE