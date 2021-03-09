The Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy, a Washington-based organization made up of non-partisan experts, released a document highlighting “China’s responsibility to commit genocide” in its treatment of Uighurs in the Xinjiang region. China has not commented on the report and has previously denied abuses against the Muslim minority.

The document presented, in which the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights also cooperated, was carried out in response to reports of abuses by the Chinese government in Xinjiang province.

It is the first time, according to the executive summary, that an independent institution has carried out an investigation into China’s treatment of the Uighur ethnic minority based on the UN Genocide Convention signed in 1948.

“The intention to destroy the Uyghurs as a group stems from an objective test, which consists of a comprehensive state policy and practice that President Xi Jinping, the highest authority in China, put in place,” the report reads in part.

The Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was signed by 152 countries, including China, in December 1948, and comprises five acts to take into account to assess whether a nation is committing genocide against its population.

These contemplate the following actions: killing members of a group, causing serious physical or mental harm to the members of a group, inflicting living conditions on the group calculated to cause their total or partial destruction, imposing measures designed to prevent births within the group. group and forcibly transferring children to other groups. Under this premise, the Chinese government would have violated all the provisions of the Convention, according to the report.

The report cites as evidence documents on mass deaths, selective death sentences and prolonged imprisonment of the elderly, as well as a series of other abuses committed by the authorities against the Uighur population.

“The persons and entities that perpetrate the above-mentioned acts of genocide are all State agents or organs, acting under the effective control of the State, that manifest an intention to destroy the Uyghurs as a group within the meaning of Article II of the Convention on the Genocide, “the text reads.

According to the publication, at least 50 world experts on human rights, war crimes and international law participated in the elaboration of the document. This group, according to the report, examined a series of free and verifiable evidence, including communications from the State and testimonies of witnesses, which circulate on the Internet.

The report concludes that the People’s Republic of China bears the responsibility of the state for committing genocide against the Uyghurs.

The history between the Uighur ethnic group and the Chinese Government is an ancient conflict. However, it has become more widely publicized in recent years, after the Chinese authorities decided to carry out a plan to allegedly fight terrorism and established re-education centers for this.

“In 2014, China’s head of state, President Xi Jinping launched the ‘People’s War on Terror in Xinjiang’ in areas where Uighurs make up nearly 90% of the population. High-ranking Chinese officials carried out orders to ‘detain all who should be detained, clean them completely, destroy them from root to branch and break their lineage, roots, connections and origins.’ Officials described the Uighurs in dehumanizing terms and repeatedly explained the mass internment of Uighurs to eradicate tumors, ”the report adds.

The Chinese Communist Party denies abuses against the Uighur population

The situation over Uighurs in Xinjiang province has been the source of diplomatic tensions between China and some Western nations. In January 2021, the outgoing administration of Donald Trump in the United States denounced that China was committing genocide against the Muslim minority.

On March 7, Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister, stated that the genocide allegations in Xinjiang “could not be more absurd.”

Additionally, the Communist Party, in power since 1949 – when the People’s Republic of China was founded – has also rejected accusations of having committed abuses against the Muslim minority.

However, the study presented by the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy comes almost a week after the content of other research by academics from Nankai University (China) was released, which reveals that Chinese labor programs in Xinjiang they were designed, in part, to reduce population density.

This report, according to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’, was withdrawn in mid-2020, but the German anthropologist, Adrian Zenz, would have kept a copy of it.

According to the Chinese media ‘Global Times’, which quotes the portal ‘Xinjiang ts.cn’, companies and individuals located in the Xinjiang region have filed a lawsuit against Zenz on the grounds that by spreading rumors of forced labor , and other complaints, caused economic losses by damaging the reputation of the area.

