China’s payment system is essentially digital, and covers more than 40% of all transactions, with a growth rate of 12% per year, which means that it would reach more than 60% in 2025.

At this time the digital payment system is used by the entire population between 18 and 29 years of age, which acts with a clear tendency to consider the use of cash as an absolutely marginal phenomenon, a mere drag on the past.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) based in Basel, Switzerland, has established the following ranking on the valuation of digital transactions (without cash) in the world: first China, with US $ 532.9 billion in 2019, which which implies that they have increased more than 300% in 6 years; second Great Britain, with US $ 118.7 billion; third USA, with US $ 102.9 billion; fourth France, with US $ 32 billion; and fifth, and last Japan, with US $ 29.33 billion.

The result of these figures is unequivocal: the People’s Republic carries out more digital transactions than the rest of the world’s major economies combined.

More than 765 million Chinese – just over half of the country’s population of 1.44 billion – have made digital payments in the first quarter of 2020; and this phenomenal expansion occurred through two large Internet platforms: Alipay, a subsidiary of Alibaba; and WeChat Pay, owned by Tencent.

Alibaba and Tencent are 2 of the 3 main digital platforms in the People’s Republic, and are among the 7 largest in the world, of which the first 5 are North American, led by Amazon / AWS (the third major Chinese platform is Baido).

Rural areas of the People’s Republic made more than 20% of total digital payments in 2019; Y 92% of the holders of “smartphones” (mobile Internet) closed their transactions digitally in the same period. All smartphone users are expected to use 5-G drives by 2030.

Alipay and WeChat Pay have a combined base of 1.9 billion active users in the world in 2020, and are expanding at a rate of between 10% / 15% per year.

AntFinancial – Alipay / Alibaba’s “fintech” (digital banking) arm – announced last year that 28 million small and medium-sized businesses were actively using its services, while its competitor WeChat Pay noted that more than 50 million individual merchants were their customers. This implies that almost 80% of China’s private businesses make their payments digitally.

More than 150 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad in 2019, in the pre-pandemic stage; And that’s why Alipay and WeChat Pay were accepted in 56 countries of the global system.

This means that more than 60% of Chinese tourists abroad used Alipay services, while 35.2% of the total did so with WeChat Pay.

The data on Internet commerce (“e-commerce”) of the People’s Republic are as follows: first, the number of “on-line” buyers rose to 782.4 million in 2020; and later, there were 854 million users of the “e-commerce” who made their payments digitally. Finally, every year these rates increase 12% / 14% annually.

The strategic objective of the Chinese government is now have a legal tender digital currency (“e-yuan”) in the last quarter of 2022, when the “Winter Olympics” will take place, they are supposed to attract a multitude of tourists and fans from all over the world, as well as placing China through television, once again, at the center of global events.

To that end, the National and People’s Assembly would pass a law in the second half of the year that turns the renminbi into a legal tender digital currency in the world’s second largest economy. The “e-yuan” would be the world’s first legal tender digital currency.

The digital renminbi is based on two major trends in the Chinese economy: the population is the most banked in the global system (79% of the total have bank accounts or savings banks); and more than 80% of Internet users (which are 1,100 million out of a population of 1,440 million inhabitants) use “smartphones” (4/5 generation mobile Internet); and the consequence of this convergence of factors is that the digital payment service, and in general all Internet procedures, tends towards gratuity.

Today between 0.6% and 1% is paid per transaction, and as the system expands, and therefore systematically reduces your marginal costs, 0% appears on the near horizon.

This is the rule of the entire digital economy: as the system grows, its costs disappear, and gratuity reigns.

The “e-yuan” or digital renminbi of forced course implies a qualitative leap for the internationalization process of the Chinese currency that is underway, and whose objective is to convert it into one of the four global currencies: first of all the fundamental one, the US dollar, then the euro, the yen, and the renminbi, which could happen through a new advancement of the historical calendar in 2025 or earlier.

