China has been discouraging government officials from using foreign-made electronic devices for a decade.

Now, some government employees said they have been instructed not to use Apple iPhones for work. Internet users in China have also been circulating accounts and screenshots that allegedly contain notices to government employees and parastatal companies ordering or urging them to adopt national brands of cell phones and computers for work.

Chinese authorities have not issued public statements on broader restrictions on iPhones. The suggestion that Apple could lose ground in the Chinese market has made investors cautious, and Apple’s most popular product has been caught up in persistent tensions between China and the United States over technology.

China’s censors appear to have done little or nothing to stop claims of restrictions, first reported in The Wall Street Journal.

Hu Xijin, a retired editor of a Communist Party-run tabloid and now a nationalist commentator with 25 million followers, has written about them on his blog. “If this trend continues, the United States is likely to be the biggest loser,” Hu wrote on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media site. He also wrote that U.S. policies have forced China to show greater “vigilance” regarding security issues.

On September 10, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. said during a press conference in Vietnam that the restrictions were evidence that “China is starting to change some of the rules of the game in terms of trade and other issues.”

Some local and provincial employees, who make up the bulk of government employees in China, have denied that they were informed of any veto. But some people who work in central government said employees have been told to stop using iPhones.

Few American companies have more to lose than Apple from rising tensions between the world’s superpowers. China is the world’s largest smartphone market and the source of about a fifth of Apple’s revenue. The country’s gigantic workforce assembles the vast majority of iPhones sold in the world at low cost.

A researcher at a government-run research institute in Beijing, speaking on condition of anonymity, said The campaign to discourage the use of iPhones appeared to arise from what Chinese officials and party newspapers have described as a “domestic product substitution” strategy. in key technologies, which has accelerated since last year.

KEITH BRADSHER, CHRIS BUCKLEY AND TRIPP MICKLE. THE NEW YORK TIMES