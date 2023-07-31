According to the Chinese newspaper “South China Morning Post”, which reported the news exclusively and published on Sunday, the arrested are a number of former and current senior leaders in the army’s missile force, and they also have influence over the nuclear arsenal..

The newspaper adds details:

The anti-graft body, the Commission for Discipline Inspection, together with its audit bureau, is investigating Li Yuchao, the third commander of the missile force established during the 2015 military overhaul, as well as Zhang Zhenzhong and Liu Guangbin, his former and current deputies. .

All of the generals in the missile force had good reputations before their promotion, but became immoral after moving to the headquarters in Beijing; They had more opportunities to deal with defense-related companies .

There are concerns about the safety of all strategic nuclear missiles; Due to the ramifications of the relations of the arrested .

The defect in this system is a great risk; Because missile force is an important component of Beijing’s efforts to intensify military pressure on Taiwan .

Corruption hinders America’s competition

In the words of the economist, Youssef Al-Tabei, to “Sky News Arabia”, the scale of corruption in China is “terrifying”, and the ruling party there is trying to resist it by all means. Because President Xi Jinping believes that corruption will disable his country from competing with the United States and Europe.

Among the means of control is the existence of deterrent laws and the introduction of other laws, especially with recent international reports that China is greatly hindered by the corruption that gnaws at institutions, according to Al-Tabei..

He gives, for example, that the latest investigations targeting corruption discovered manipulation in financial sectors, the capital of which exceeds 60 trillion dollars.

With regard to the army in particular, the economic researcher points out that China relies on its army a lot, and the ruling party in China fears that the army will not be ready if the generals are corrupt and only care about collecting money..

For this reason, Al-Tabaei continues, there are regular campaigns launched by the supervisory authorities against the army, and this is not the first case in which generals have been investigated, and there are those who have been sentenced to life imprisonment after their conviction..

Trillion dollar corruption

In the estimation of China expert, Mazen Hassan, the campaigns targeting senior military leaders confirm the ruling party’s determination to eradicate corruption.

He adds to “Sky News Arabia” that there are figures that say that the amount of corruption in the country has exceeded one trillion dollars.

Corruption affects institutions other than the army, Hassan warns, pointing out that there are other institutions whose directors have achieved large sums of money from bribes and commissions, including the director of the Import and Export Bank, after his embezzlement of about $15 million was revealed..

The government also reduced the salaries of many sectors that were not benefited from, considering their high salaries a form of corruption, says Hassan..

Since the Chinese president took power, the army has been one of the main targets of his wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign, targeting hundreds of thousands of officials at all levels.

Beijing at one point openly boasted that its anti-corruption war had brought down more than 100 top generals within the army.