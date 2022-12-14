China on Wednesday withdrew six of its diplomats in the United Kingdom, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester, London announced Wednesday.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that the six envoys left the United Kingdom instead of waiving diplomatic immunity and submitting to police interrogation over the October incident, after London had set Wednesday as a deadline for that. Greater Manchester Police have opened a criminal investigation after Hong Kong protester Bob Chan said Chinese diplomats subjected him to “barbaric” treatment by dragging him into their diplomatic compound and assaulting him.
