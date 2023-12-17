China | Winter conditions are trying in different parts of China – Schools are closed, traffic is messed up

Colder than average conditions are expected in northern China until the end of the year.

Hard frosts and snowstorms have caused problems across China in recent days. Slippery weather and snowstorms have led to, among other things, traffic accidents, Reuters and The New York Times.

Hundreds of people were injured in a subway traffic chase that happened in the capital Beijing on Thursday, reports say The Guardian. Problems have also occurred in train and bus traffic. In addition, several schools switched to distance learning on Wednesday due to the severe winter conditions.

Meteorologists issued warnings of low temperatures and strong winds in various parts of China on Saturday. The cold weather is expected to continue this week as well. In some parts of China, the temperature may drop to historically low levels, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Snowstorms have caused numerous traffic accidents. Snow plows plowed through the snow in the city of Yantai on Saturday.

Predictions according to, colder than average conditions are expected in northern China until the end of the year. The lowest temperatures in the history of measurement have already been measured in the provinces of Shanxi, Hebei and Liaoning, among others, according to the Chinese Broadcasting Company. In the city of Yichun, located in Heilongjiang province, the freezing record measured in January 1980, which is 47.9 degrees, may be broken at the beginning of the week, according to Reuters.

October was the warmest in China for decades. Now the cold is record-breaking.

President of China Xi Jinping called for major emergency measures on Friday for the cold spell that started last week. According to the president, the winter conditions have burdened the country's energy supply and transport network. However, according to Reuters, the conditions in the capital Beijing are getting easier.

China's cold season was preceded by a historically warm autumn. October was the warmest in China for decades.