The medal ceremony at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games It has started and the first gold was won China in the 10-metre air rifle competition for mixed teams.

According to the criteria of

China’s Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng beat South Korea’s Jihyeon Keum and Hajun Park in the final of the discipline at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.

As has been the case at the Games since Munich 1972, Olympic shooting offered the first podium finish in an Olympic event.

Yuting Huang and Lihao Sheng helped China retain its gold in this event after Yang Qian and Yang Haoran won at Tokyo 2020.

The Chinese, who dominated the standings with 632.2 points to the South Koreans’ 631.4, won the final by 16-12 despite Jihyeon Keum and Hajun Park starting off dominating in the first round (20.3-20.6). Huang and Sheng reacted quickly, taking the lead and giving their rivals no further chance.

Chateauroux (France), 07/27/2024.- Gold medalists Yuting Huang and Lihao Zheng of China wave during the medal ceremony for the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event of the Shooting competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Shooting center in Chateauroux , France, 27 July 2024. (France) EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV Photo:EFE Share

Yuting Huang is the world champion in 2022 and 2023 and in this last meeting, in Baku, she already partnered with Lihao Sheng.

Bronze for Kazakhstan

The bronze medal went to Kazakhstan’s Alexandra Le and Islam Sapayev, who finished third in the qualifying round but clearly beat Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5. It is the first medal in shooting for the Asian country since Atlanta 1996.

Mexicans Alejandra Zumaya and Edson Ismael Ramírez finished seventh in the standings with 628.6 points, and Argentines Fernanda Russo and Marcelo Julián Gutiérrez finished nineteenth with 624.8.

LAST NEWS*

*With information from EFE