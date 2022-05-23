BEIJING (Reuters) – China will adopt a package of hard-hitting and targeted measures to support the economy, the cabinet said according to state media on Monday.

China will strive to get economic operations back to normal, the cabinet said.

The government will provide tax credit rebates to more sectors and raise annual tax cuts by more than 140 billion yuan ($21.06 billion) to 2.64 trillion yuan, the cabinet added.

China will still reduce the purchase tax on some passenger cars by 60 billion yuan, according to state media.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom)

The post China Will Take Measures to Sustain the Economy, Says Cabinet appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#China #steps #support #economy #cabinet