In a few months, China will be the largest exporter of cars in the world.

It used to be that simple. Wine came from France, cheese from the Netherlands and cars from Germany. Or America and a little and Italy. Japan was added later and then you were pretty much there. But that’s completely different now.

Because nowadays almost everything comes from China, so that also applies to cars. In fact, just a little while longer and China is the largest exporter of cars worldwide. Then it will be over Japan and the country will be lonely at the top.

China’s largest exporter of cars

Nu.nl writes that it is almost time. Chinese car manufacturers now make only 70,000 fewer cars per month than the Japanese. Last year the difference was still 171,000. In addition, Japan’s car exports are not yet at pre-coronavirus levels, but China’s are.

At this rate, China will be the world’s largest exporter of cars by the end of this year. And we didn’t calculate that, but Moody’s, the well-known agency that sorts these things out.

China’s growth is both remarkable and explosive. The country exported 2.7 million cars last year, slightly more than Germany. In Japan, this concerned 4.4 million cars. To give an idea; in the first 6 months of this year, China already exported more than 2 million.

The growth is mainly due to the number of electric cars. They are built en masse in China, partly because the country itself has the raw materials for the batteries and can therefore produce them more easily in bulk.

