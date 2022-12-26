China’s National Health Commission announced Monday that will withdraw on January 8 the requirement of quarantines when entering the country that had been in force since March 2020, a decision that represents a further step in the dismantling of the zero covid policy.

For his part, the president of the Asian giant, Xi Jimping, urged the authorities on Monday to take measures to “effectively protect” the lives of his compatriots against the advance of the covid-19, in his first public statements since Beijing relaxed this month the restrictions.

This is how the measure will work

The health authorities explained in their official account on the Wechat social network that passengers will not have to request a green health code before their trip to China.

The green code consisted of a necessary requirement until now, although they will have to present a negative PCR test carried out in the previous 48 hours at the beginning of your trip.

The Commission declared that covid will no longer be a category A diseasethe level of maximum danger and for whose containment the most severe measures are required, to become a category B, which contemplates a more lax control.

It is necessary to do everything possible to improve the recovery rate and reduce the mortality rate.

However, President Xi Jinping called for protection amid the easing of the measures.

“We should launch a patriotic health campaign in a more refined manner” to strengthen “the prevention and control” of the epidemic and “effectively protect people’s lives, safety and health,” Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by the channel. state CCTV.

Three years after the appearance of the first cases of covid-19 in the Chinese city of Wuhan (center), The government removed without notice most of the strict measures that underpinned its ‘covid zero’ policyin a context of growing exasperation on the part of the population and given the strong impact that this policy was having on the economy of the Asian giant.

China’s top president has been re-elected for a third term. Photo: David López, Special Envoy to Beijing

But since then, China has faced an explosive increase in the number of people infected with the virus. Many hospitals are overcrowded and pharmacies are short of medicines.

Besides, Several crematoriums told AFP that they are receiving a large number of bodies to be cremated. “The prevention and control of covid-19 in China is facing a moving situation with new tasks,” Xi Jinping said on Monday, quoted by CCTV television.

China also announced on Sunday that it would not publish any more statistics on the covidhighly criticized for the large gap between the official figures and the current epidemic wave that is hitting the country.

Controversial balance

Since PCR tests were no longer mandatory, it is not known exactly how many cases there are

To date, almost mandatory PCR tests made it possible to reliably follow the epidemiological trend.

But contaminated people now do self-tests at home and rarely report results to authoritieswhich prevents having reliable data.

If the official balance is trusted, China, the most populous country on the planet, would have only had six deaths from covid-19 since the restrictions were lifted.

According to numerous experts, this balance is much lower than the real number of deaths, in a country where a large part of the elderly are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Chinese citizens can see the glaring difference between official statistics where there are hardly any cases and the increasing infections, and even deaths, of close people.

regional measures

The great metropolis of Canton (south), which has a population of 19 million, announced the postponement of funeral ceremonies to “after January 10”.

Another source of controversy is the authorities’ new counting methodology, according to which only people who die from respiratory failure linked to covid will be counted as deceased from that disease.

Meanwhile, some local governments have begun to offer estimates of the magnitude of the pandemic.

Since the relaxation of the measures, pharmacies have presented shortages

The health authorities of Zhejiang (east), south of Shanghai, indicated that the number of daily infections exceeded the million barrier in this province of 65 million inhabitants.

Half a million are infected daily in Qingdao (est), a city with a population of ten million, according to municipal sources cited by the official press.

In the capital, Beijing, Authorities admitted on Saturday “a large number of infected people” and called to “do everything possible to improve the recovery rate and reduce the mortality rate.”

Santiago Andrés Venera Salazar*

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies.